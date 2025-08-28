Summer is ending, meaning back-to-school season is upon us. It’s time to lock in for the academic year — review your syllabi, create a study schedule, and figure out where on campus is the best place to study. Beach days, festivals, and road trips are gonna have to wait for the next school break. But what doesn’t have to wait until school’s over? Back-to-school shopping. These fashion deals for fall 2025 are perfect to stock up on the latest trends, whether you need a comfy look for class or a trendy skirt for your next GNO.

As the next school year approaches, you’re probably going through your closet and trying to figure out what you are going to wear to class, the gym, hanging with friends, and for date night. If you’re realizing your closet is in need of a refresh or you want to change your look for the new school year, you should take advantage of back-to-school fashion deals from your favorite brands. The perfect opportunity to save on getting a new wardrobe is Labor Day weekend, since many brands — including Gap, Levi’s, Francesca’s, and PacSun have deals for the holiday right before the school year starts.

To get you started on your back-to-school shopping journey, I’ve listed some of the best brands that have fashion deals now. It’s time to trade in your tank tops and shorts for fall essentials like sweaters, hoodies, scarves, hats, and boots. So start browsing online, and shop for the fall and winter clothes and accessories you need.