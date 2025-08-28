Summer is ending, meaning back-to-school season is upon us. It’s time to lock in for the academic year — review your syllabi, create a study schedule, and figure out where on campus is the best place to study. Beach days, festivals, and road trips are gonna have to wait for the next school break. But what doesn’t have to wait until school’s over? Back-to-school shopping. These fashion deals for fall 2025 are perfect to stock up on the latest trends, whether you need a comfy look for class or a trendy skirt for your next GNO.
As the next school year approaches, you’re probably going through your closet and trying to figure out what you are going to wear to class, the gym, hanging with friends, and for date night. If you’re realizing your closet is in need of a refresh or you want to change your look for the new school year, you should take advantage of back-to-school fashion deals from your favorite brands. The perfect opportunity to save on getting a new wardrobe is Labor Day weekend, since many brands — including Gap, Levi’s, Francesca’s, and PacSun have deals for the holiday right before the school year starts.
To get you started on your back-to-school shopping journey, I’ve listed some of the best brands that have fashion deals now. It’s time to trade in your tank tops and shorts for fall essentials like sweaters, hoodies, scarves, hats, and boots. So start browsing online, and shop for the fall and winter clothes and accessories you need.
- Old Navy
Old Navy has a Labor Day deal for up to 50% off storewide. It’s a great place to get affordable closet essentials for everyday wear, imo.
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Since Abercrombie is the official fashion partner of the NFL, their current sale is the Countdown to Kickoff. Their offer is $25 off $100 or $50 off $150+. It’s valid online and in stores from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2.
- Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters’s End of Summer Flash Sale takes up to 40% off certain items. But shop quickly — the sale expires on Sept. 2 at 2 a.m. ET.
- Famous Footwear
Whether you need your new sneakers for the gym or a fall classic like booties, Famous Footwear has you covered with so many shoe options. Get more than one pair of shoes at a discount with their buy one, get one half off deal, in-store and online.
- Athleta
If you are looking for athleisurewear, take advantage of Athleta’s deal — you can get up to 60% off, and an extra 30% off sale items. This sale ends on Sept. 1.
- Levi’s
The Send-Off Summer event at Levi’s offers 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale items — perfect for stocking up on those fall jeans you’ve needed.
- Gap
If you are obsessing over the KATSEYE Gap campaign, it’s a perfect time to shop the brand. Gap has 40-60% off certain items from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, online only.
- Madewell
Madewell is the go-to for gorgeous jeans, bags, and more. Use the discount code “LONGWEEKEND” for an extra 40% off sale items, and 30% off their special fall selects.
- Francesca’s
Francesa’s has a great sale — 50% off sitewide. They’ve also got a whole Pre-Fall Edit you can shop, if you’re looking for some transition pieces as the temperatures slowly trend downward.
- PacSun
PacSun also has 50% off sitewide, plus free shipping (such a game-changer). Whether you’re looking for dresses, tees, or shoes, they’ve got you covered.
- Uniqlo
Uniqlo has an End-Of-Summer Sale that features T-shirts as low as $6, so stock up on some of your basic staples with their sale.