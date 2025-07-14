This Athleisure Wear Will Have You Looking Cute & Chill On Campus This Fall

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Fall semester is officially in session, and with cooler temps and packed schedules on the horizon, finding outfits that balance comfort and style becomes an essential part of every college student’s routine. Enter: athleisure on campus — the ultimate fusion of fashion and function. Whether you’re dashing between classes, heading to a study session, or grabbing coffee with friends, athleisure is your go-to uniform for looking effortlessly put together without sacrificing coziness.

Gone are the days when leggings and hoodies were just for the gym. Today’s athleisure features elevated fabrics, flattering silhouettes, and trendy color palettes that make transitioning from a morning workout to a lecture hall totally seamless. Think cropped sweatshirts, wide-leg yoga pants, and sleek sneakers that will allow you to be comfortable from your 10 a.m. study session to your 2 p.m. lunch date with your besties. This fall, layering cozy knits with performance pieces and mixing neutrals with warm autumn tones is the move — and we’ve got the inspo to help you pull it all off.

Whether you’re a freshman still figuring out your campus style or a senior with a seasoned eye for fashion, these must-have athleisure picks for college will keep you looking cute, confident, and comfortable all season long. Get ready to turn heads between classes and feel like your best self — even on 8 a.m. lecture days.

Aerie Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging ($55) These viral leggings are loved for a reason — the buttery-soft, second-skin fabric feels weightless, while the crossover waistband adds a flattering, on-trend touch. With a smooth matte finish and flared leg, they’re perfect for low-impact days when you want to look cute and feel comfy. Bonus: They’re tagless and port-accessible, for ultimate all-day wearability. See On Aerie

Old Navy Old Navy Active PowerSoft Dress ($50) This mini dress is the ultimate blend of sporty and cute, made with their signature PowerSoft fabric that offers light compression, moisture-wicking tech, and a peachy-smooth feel. With a built-in shelf bra, wide straps, and a breathable design, it’s perfect for everything from campus strolls to study dates. Available in a variety of colors, it pairs effortlessly with your favorite comfy sneakers for an easy, all-day athleisure look. See On Old Navy

Gymshark Gymshark Stitch Feature Woven Pants ($56) Serving some serious throwback vibes, these mid-rise draw waist pants feature retro-inspired side stripes and a relaxed silhouette that’s perfect for off-duty days. Made with ultra-comfy materials and open side pockets, they’re ideal for layering over biker shorts or pairing with a cropped hoodie. Whether you’re heading to class or lounging in the dorms, they bring that all-day, chill-girl energy to your athleisure lineup. See On Gymshark

H&M H&M Move Rain Parka ($85) Designed to handle rainy campus days in style, this loose-fit rain parka features StormMove technology for breathable, windproof, and water-resistant protection. With fully-taped seams, a two-way zipper, and adjustable details throughout, it’s both functional and fashion-forward! See On H&M

Hollister Hollister Gilly Hicks Active RECHARGE Zip-Up HOODIE ($50) Whether you’re heading to class or taking a mental health walk, this zip-up hoodie is all about comfort and balance. Made with breathable, four-way stretch Recharge fabric, it’s soft, moisture-wicking, and features thoughtful touches like thumbholes and a full zip-up closure. It’s the perfect cozy layer for days when rest is the priority, but looking cute still matters. See On Hollister

Cotton On Cotton on Body Plush Zip Through Bomber ($70) This fleece bomber is the definition of cozy-cute, featuring a plush, peached fabric that feels ultra-soft against the skin. With ribbed cuffs, a sleek zip front, and roomy side pockets, it’s the perfect throw-on layer for chilly walks to class or lounging in the library. See On Cotton On

All In Motion All in Motion Soft Wrap Active Dress ($35) Equal parts sporty and stylish, this active dress is made for movement — whether you’re on campus, at the gym, or heading out for the weekend. Crafted from a recycled polyester-spandex blend, it features a flattering square neckline, built-in shelf bra, and moisture-wicking, quick-drying fabric with UPF 50+ protection. Lightweight and easy to care for, it’s the kind of versatile mini you’ll want in every color. See On Target

CRZ Yoga CRZ Yoga Biker Shorts ($26) These fan-favorite biker shorts are a staple for any comfy-cute campus look, offering a barely-there feel with just the right amount of stretch and support. Designed with sweat-wicking, buttery-soft fabric, they move with you through workouts, errands, or back-to-back classes. Available in a wide range of colors, they’re perfect for mixing, matching, and leveling up your athleisure rotation. See On Amazon

Halara Halara Flex High Waisted Work Pants ($40) Blending the polish of office wear with the comfort of leggings, these high-waisted work pants are perfect for days when you need to look put-together without giving up stretch or softness. With a sleek silhouette and move-friendly fabric, they’re ideal for presentations, internships, or just leveling up your everyday campus style. See On Halara

SKIMS Skims Teddy Boxy Zip Up ($128) This faux shearling zip-up blends softness and street style, making it a go-to layer for chilly campus days. With a relaxed, boxy fit, contrast details, and a drawstring hem for customizable styling, it’s equal parts cozy and cool. Throw it on over leggings or biker shorts for that effortlessly-elevated athleisure look. See On SKIMS

Vuori Vuori Daily Form Legging ($98) An upgrade to their cult-favorite original, these leggings feature Vuori’s new BlissBlend Form fabric — buttery-soft with added compression for that perfectly held-in feel. Not only do they come in a variety of colors, they also offer all-day comfort with a sculpted, flattering fit that’s perfect for class, errands, or light workouts. Sleek enough to dress up and comfy enough to lounge in, they’re a premium pick for your fall athleisure lineup. See On Vuori

ONER Oner Printed Logo Sweatshirt ($56) Soft on the inside and outside, this mid-weight sweatshirt is the ultimate year-round layering piece. With a relaxed fit and subtle logo detail, it’s perfect for tossing over your favorite sports bra or pairing with matching joggers for a laid-back, put-together vibe. If you’re checking this out, be sure to pair this with their matching mid-weight joggers! See On Oner