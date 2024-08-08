How I Put Together My First Day Of Class Outfit From My Campus Closet

In Her Campus’ series Closet Check, we’re getting a look inside the closet of a college student and learning all about how they put together their favorite outfits. In this piece, we talk to Karly Ramnani, a senior at USC, who loves to mix comfort and style.

Name: Karly Ramnani, 21

Year: Senior

School: University of Southern California

Where do you live? Off campus in an apartment

These responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Closet Check

Due to my closet’s small size, it feels a bit cramped and disorganized but I make it work. I fold most of my clothes — especially T-shirts, leggings, and going-out tops — instead of hanging them, and I put them in drawers to maximize the space I have.

Creating The Fits

I like to pick my outfit based on how I’m feeling at the moment, as well as where I’m going. Sometimes I like to plan it out, color-coordinate, and maybe try new trends, but there are days when I’ll just wear a comfy top and leggings.

Photo Courtesy of Karly Ramnani Photo Courtesy of Karly Ramnani

What I’d Wear On: The First Day Of Class

Photo Courtesy of Karly Ramnani

I paired my hoodie that I got at Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour, but I dressed it up with white jeans from Urban Outfitters. Swift is my good luck charm, so wearing my comfort hoodie definitely helped me feel better about a new school year even though I was nervous.

What I’d Wear To: A Back-To-School Day Party

Photo Courtesy of Karly Ramnani

Everything is from H&M except the jeans, which are from Altar’d State, and my shoes are Vans. I think it strikes the perfect balance between dressing down and dressing up, plus it’s comfortable and allows for movement.

What I’d Wear To: An Internship Interview

Photo Courtesy of Karly Ramnani

I thrifted this crop top and layered it over a brown dress from Zara. I wore it at a music industry conference that I recently went to in Nashville, and I think it would be good for an interview as well! I like how it looks professional and sophisticated, but it still stays true to my style (especially the bow details). I wore the same necklace, hair bow, earrings, and bracelets that I normally wear everyday.

What I’d Wear On: A Date Night

Photo Courtesy of Karly Ramnani

The top is from Edikted, the skirt I I’ve had since I was 14 (haha), belt is from Bershka, and shoes are Adidas. I really like this look because I matched my top with my blue eyeshadow, and overall, it looks bold and girly at the same time.