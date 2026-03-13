Adidas Superstars Are Back, So Here Are 8 Of The Coolest Pairs To Add To Your Looks

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If you were on Instagram in the mid-2010s or just happened to be in middle school like I was, chances are you remember the chokehold that Adidas Superstars had on everyone’s wardrobe. The iconic sneaker — with its unmistakable rubber shell toe and three-stripe design — was all the rage around 2015 and 2016, often paired with ripped jeans, bomber jackets, and oversized hoodies. Now, almost a decade later, the shoe is having a major comeback moment thanks to Gen Z’s determination to make 2026 the new 2016 — and a little help from one of the internet’s reigning It Girls. In a recent campaign for the brand, Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing her own pair of Superstars that was reminiscent of 2016’s penchant for video game culture. Talk about a comeback!

Adidas Superstars, which were originally released in 1969 as a basketball shoe, have gone through multiple waves of popularity, from hip hop culture in the ‘80s to a massive resurgence in the 2010s. And like all trend cycles, the accessory is back once again. In the campaign, Jenner paired her Superstars with a cropped, red windbreaker and matching shorts — a look that’s sure to find its way onto every athleisure moodboard. So whether you wore these shoes religiously in 2016, stole them from your parents’ closet, or are discovering them for the first time, there’s never been a better time to add a pair (or a few!) of Adidas Superstars to your wardrobe rotation. Read on for eight of the coolest Adidas Superstar styles that will help you step all the way back into 2016.

Adidas Adidas Superstar II Shoes ($100) If you’re looking for the exact pair that had all the 2016 kids in a chokehold, these are the very ones. Featuring comfy padding, a low-top fit, and the signature black stripes, these shoes are as suitable for the basketball court as they are in your everyday wardrobe rotation. See on Adidas

Adidas Adidas Superstar II Shoes in Core Black and Cream White ($110) A direct color inverse of the original pair, these shoes have a cosmic twist with their added star design along the sides. See on Adidas

Adidas Adidas Superstar II Shoes in Cream White / Better Scarlet / Sandy Pink ($120) Valentine’s Day may have passed, but this pair are sure to keep the love going on all year round. Featuring red stripes and a heart motif with the Adidas logo on the tongue, one can’t help but fall in love (or hit add to cart). See on Adidas

Adidas Adidas Superstar Messi Shoes ($110) Not surprisingly, these shoes are more likely to be spotted on the soccer field rather than a basketball court. But even if you’re not a sports fan, the bright pink stripes and teal accents will definitely turn heads. See on Adidas

Adidas Adidas Superstar II Shoes in Cloud White / Cloud White / Core Black ($100) Another quintessential trend of 2016 was the obsession with all-white sneakers. This pair would definitely have been the rival to the white Vans that were all the rage around the same time as Superstars. See on Adidas

Adidas Adidas Superstar II Shoes in Off White / Better Scarlet / Core Black ($110) It’s hard to imagine this specific pair of Superstars without a coordinating varsity jacket to go with them. Or you could go for an entirely monochromatic black or white look, with the shoes serving as a vibrant pop of color. See on Adidas