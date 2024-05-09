9 Summer Sandals On Amazon For Under $50

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Ah, is there anything better than shoe shopping? If you know, you know, and shopping for summer sandals might be the best of all. Maybe it’s because you’re going on vacation or shopping for a shoe to wear with your brand-new summer dresses and jean shorts. Or because it’s so easy to find adorable summer sandals on Amazon for under $50 in colors and silhouettes that you don’t normally wear, making it a double win for your wallet and wardrobe.

Finding trend-worthy summer sandals for under $50 is not hard, but you have to know where to look. And be open to playing with styles. Is it just me or does everyone have a bit of a different shoe personality in the summer? It’s the perfect time to try out a statement color when you normally wear black everything or give platforms a go for a little height when you would never normally choose a heel for a daytime look. It’s summer! Be easy breezy and try new things, right? That includes your shoe game. These sandals are all under the $50 mark and have multiple color options, so you can find your perfect match.

purple mules These cheerful mules are both ready for the beach or traipsing around Target in the name of cooling off in the AC. They come in assorted colors and are currently marked down, too. See on Amazon

brown thong sandals This classic shape is just what you need for casual summer looks. And the price is so good, you might as well get them in a few colors to mix and match with outfits. See on Amazon

birkenstock thongs Are your pink Barbie Birks looking a little ragged after last summer? These black Birkenstocks with an open back are just as cute, and practical to boot. See on Amazon

nude platform sandal These platform sandals, available in a couple of colors, will give you a little lift without making your feet hurt. See on Amazon

knit flip flops If you need a new pair of flips flops for pool and beach days (or any day), these are super affordable and comfy, according to Amazon reviewers. If the neutral stripes aren’t for your wardrobe, there are a dozen other colors and color combos to pick from. See on Amazon

croc slip ons If you already love your Crocs, these slip-ons are a great addition to your collection for the price. They come in an assortment of summery pastels and neutrals, too. See on Amazon

faux leather slides You can easily dresses up a simple black summer dress with these faux leather slip ONS. See on Amazon

white platforms These cute little white platforms will look good with anything. Just remember to take them off in the sand to keep them clean. See on Amazon