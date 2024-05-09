Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
9 Summer Sandals On Amazon For Under $50

Ah, is there anything better than shoe shopping? If you know, you know, and shopping for summer sandals might be the best of all. Maybe it’s because you’re going on vacation or shopping for a shoe to wear with your brand-new summer dresses and jean shorts. Or because it’s so easy to find adorable summer sandals on Amazon for under $50 in colors and silhouettes that you don’t normally wear, making it a double win for your wallet and wardrobe.

Finding trend-worthy summer sandals for under $50 is not hard, but you have to know where to look. And be open to playing with styles. Is it just me or does everyone have a bit of a different shoe personality in the summer? It’s the perfect time to try out a statement color when you normally wear black everything or give platforms a go for a little height when you would never normally choose a heel for a daytime look. It’s summer! Be easy breezy and try new things, right? That includes your shoe game. These sandals are all under the $50 mark and have multiple color options, so you can find your perfect match.

purple mules

These cheerful mules are both ready for the beach or traipsing around Target in the name of cooling off in the AC. They come in assorted colors and are currently marked down, too.

brown thong sandals

This classic shape is just what you need for casual summer looks. And the price is so good, you might as well get them in a few colors to mix and match with outfits.

birkenstock thongs

Are your pink Barbie Birks looking a little ragged after last summer? These black Birkenstocks with an open back are just as cute, and practical to boot.

nude platform sandal

These platform sandals, available in a couple of colors, will give you a little lift without making your feet hurt.

knit flip flops

If you need a new pair of flips flops for pool and beach days (or any day), these are super affordable and comfy, according to Amazon reviewers. If the neutral stripes aren’t for your wardrobe, there are a dozen other colors and color combos to pick from.

croc slip ons

If you already love your Crocs, these slip-ons are a great addition to your collection for the price. They come in an assortment of summery pastels and neutrals, too.

faux leather slides

You can easily dresses up a simple black summer dress with these faux leather slip ONS.

white platforms

These cute little white platforms will look good with anything. Just remember to take them off in the sand to keep them clean.

sketcheRs sport sandal

If you’re planning on taking a hike on vacation or peddling bikes on the boardwalk, don’t sleep on these Sketchers sandals, even though they look like your mom’s. They’re great quality for the price and basic-in-a-good-way enough to wear with anything.

Karen is an affiliate content writer and editor for the Her Campus community. More of her other current work can be found at High Snobiety where she covers celeb style, fashion trends, and sneakerhead life. Karen was formerly an entertainment writer and editor at Bustle, Screenrant, The Dipp, Hello Giggles, and probably any other website you can likely think of that covers entertainment, pop culture, and news. She has a B.A. in English and Journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia and an M.A. in Media Studies from The New School University. In a previous life, Karen spent almost a decade in Rome, Italy working as a student advisor for Northeastern University’s architecture study abroad program (and eating all of the pasta and pizza she could afford). She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. When she's not glued to her laptop writing and adding things to cart, Karen's likely trying to learn how to do her own gel manicures while watching Bravo. If you want to talk about TV, the best sneakers and nail colors right this very minute, or where to go on a European spring break, don't be a stranger.