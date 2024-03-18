5 Sandals for Your Springtime Looks

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

These sandals are perfect for the warmer weather that is coming our way. They will compliment any springtime outfit, from casual jeans to fancier dresses.

Lucky Brand Women’s Moliey Wedge Sandal

This sandal is very versatile. It is available in seven different colors for a variety of options and can match any outfit. It has a 3-inch, wedge-shaped heel. It also has a fashionable buckle strap to hold your foot inside the shoe while adding a classy look to your outfit. It is a comfortable and adaptable shoe that can be worn with dresses, blue jeans, skirts and more. You can buy this sandal on Amazon, which rates the shoe an average of 4.1 out of five stars. The shoes range in price from $47.99 to $78.92 depending on what color you choose.

Jeffrey Campbell Floralee Slide Sandal

This sandal has a gorgeous floral strap, and it is available in six colors. It is a slide sandal with a low heel, which is perfect if you are like me and have trouble walking in higher heels. The floral strap is what sets this shoe apart as a fancier sandal. This sandal could be worn to a variety of events, like weddings or school dances, to complement a beautiful dress. The various colors can easily match any outfit, and the shoe has an average of 4.5 out of five stars on Nordstrom.com. According to Nordstrom, the shoe only comes in whole sizes, so those who wear half sizes should size up. Get it at Nordstrom for $44.95.

Miz Mooz MARABEL

This sandal’s appeal is its colors. It comes in the usual black and brown, but also a light orange, emerald green, light pink and light blue. They are perfect springtime colors that will add a pop of color to any outfit. The top strap supports your upper ankle and prevents the shoe from slipping off. It has a silver buckle for easy put-on and removal. It ranges in sizes from 36-42, and it can be purchased at Miz Mooz for $139.95.

Naturalizer Women’s Brenta Sandal

This sandal comes in six colors and has a 3 ¼ inch heel. The attribute that drew me to these sandals was the straps. The straps are the main design component of the sandal and will accentuate your outfit. The straps make this sandal great for both casual occasions and nicer events. On Amazon, the shoes have 4.2 out of five stars. The reviews note how comfortable the shoe is and the material quality. You can get them on Amazon. The price ranges depending on what color you choose.

Tory Burch Women’s Miller Soft Sandals