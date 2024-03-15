The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an art student who likes watching fashion shows, I’m no expert, but here is my opinion.

The end of 2023 saw a hyperfeminine ‘coquette’ look flourishing, complete with bows, ribbons, gingham, and leg warmers. However, as the months of 2024 fashion have commenced, and paparazzi have captured celebrities stepping out in their spring looks, it seems that femininity is dropping out and making room for a new aesthetic in the buildup towards summer. Here’s what’s new:

Quiet luxury

Perhaps this is a response to the current state of the world. Britain, at least, is in a recession. The cost of living is rapidly rising and, ultimately, fashion is always concerned with what is unattainable to the masses. ‘Quiet’ reflects the minimalism, muted colours, and lack of big labels, however this does not mean that the prices brands are charging for this style are much less expensive.

Skirts, restyled

As mentioned, hyperfemininty is on the decline, but skirts are far from disappearing. Instead, they are being revamped, as Glamour magazine puts it: “Crucially, the pairing piece for these skirts is no longer a cute, cropped cardigan or a sexy vest. Instead, think oversized shirts, menswear sweaters, bulky blazers… Sometimes even all three?”. Here, we see the return of skirts paired over trousers, but with more elegance and masculinity than the early 2000s Disney child styling skirts back in the Y2K era. In addition, recent runways have displayed sheer skirts and dresses, treating the fabric as a layering piece or a statement rather than its traditional role as a women’s modest garment.

Animal prints

We have seen animal prints featured in winter looks all over the shop: fur coats and the ‘mob wife’ aesthetic, even in Adidas’ recent leopard-print Sambas (selling at over £300 online currently). Adding to the animal print aesthetic, the female artist Rihanna was photographed in January wearing a leopard-print coat worth around $10K whilst boarding her private jet in Aspen. Come summer, styles will include prints incorporated into more casual looks, and we may even see more types of print in action. It seems that animal prints such as tortoiseshell, cheetah or jaguar are on the rise. The big cats are back in the game!

Big bags

From 2018 until recently, micro-bags have gained a huge attraction, particularly on runways. Notable for their impracticability, these are an accessory that render a functional item mostly useless, unable to hold necessary day-to-day items. Thankfully, the reappearance of bigger bags, especially in men’s fashion, means no more picking and choosing what items to carry out the house, as there is now room for them all. JW Anderson, Prada and SS Daley have featured male models with oversized bags on the catwalk for all their runway shows. Hopefully, this follows through into our daily wear.

Mixed Metal or Statement Jewellery

Statement necklaces have been on the rise since the Y2K aesthetic has resurfaced. The popularisation of statement earrings, chunky necklaces, and bracelets have heightened the joy of accessorising with clothing, a great way to elevate a basic outfit. Although this may seem to counteract the ‘quiet luxury’ and minimalist looks, these can be styled with jewellery to create an unexpected elegance. In addition to this, bright colours and mixed metal looks are becoming more common. It’s about time to accept that there’s nothing wrong with styling gold and silver jewellery together.

high-waisted and skinny Jeans

Alongside the statement necklace, low-waisted jeans are another early 2000’s aesthetic that has been brought back into the limelight. It seems however, that they are not here to stay. Recent runways have recently shown regular high-waisted and skinny jeans looks, making it more acceptable for us to dig our old jeans out from the bottom of our wardrobes and re-style them for this summer. Loewe, Coperni and Stella McCartney have backed this in their Spring collections.

Statement Tights

Coloured tights, patterned tights and even animal print tights are all ways to elevate a look and make it more eye-catching. Alongside the new ways of styling skirts, it’s evident that ‘going-out tops’ are on the decline, with the bottom half of an outfit becoming the star of the show as the top halves of outfits seem to have moved out of the spotlight. Summer 2024 is making way for the combination of a basic top with an interesting and outgoing pair of bottoms. Big things are coming!

Micro Shorts

Short shorts have got the runways trapped in a chokehold. Vogue has shown at least ten different looks with models appearing in tiny shorts. As soon as the weather becomes warm enough within a few months, micro shorts might just make their way off the runway and into our everyday lives. These shorts are no longer only tight fitted or denim material, but instead come in a variety of styles and materials, ranging from tasteful to statement. The super short length is what they all have in common. Isabel Marant, Alexander McQueen and Prada have all shown this upon the stages for their Spring collections.

To conclude, remember that your body type should not limit or determine how you choose to dress! The ‘trends’ of body types, particularly women’s bodies, going in and out of fashion is illogical and highly hypocritical. Ultimately, exploring the trending styles in fashion is great in having a play around and finding your personal style, but remember that wearing what makes you feel confident and comfortable is the most important factor in deciding upon your outfits and individual style. I hope that you’ve found some inspiration for your summer wardrobe and are as excited as me to start dressing up in the sun!