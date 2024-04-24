Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
spring sets?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
spring sets?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Style > Fashion

9 Spring Sets That Will Have You Feeling All Put Together

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Karen Fratti

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Spring is chaotic AF for college students, trying to wrap up their final projects, study for exams, maybe graduate, figure out summer housing and jobs… it’s stressful just listing everything you need to get done in a short amount of time. So your spring wardrobe should be easy, and nothing is easier than pulling on some spring sets that look chic and fashionable but are usually also made of the most comfortable and versatile materials. Because you don’t need to be itching through polyester when you’re also cramming for that bio exam.

But being comfy doesn’t mean you have to look like you’re juggling twenty things at once. Whether it’s a drapey gauze pant or satin Going Out Pajamas or a collared sweatshirt, these spring sets do it all. With some sneakers, they make for the perfect errand-running outfits but give them a little heel and some statement jewels and you have yourself a go-to second look for when you slip out of your spring formal dress for the after party. If you haven’t leaned into matching sets yet, let this be your guiding light towards style heaven.

aerie polo sweatshirt mini

This cozy polo sweatshirt and mini skirt set is perfect for lazy weekend days or dressing up with some hoop earrings and a smoky eye for a night out.

See on Aerie
Aerie sweatshirt set with miniskirt?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

satin Long sleeve set

This light green and pink long-sleeved set has a loose fit so you can stay cool as temps rise this spring. Also, the dramatic twisty tie on the back of the button-down top will have people complimenting you all day.

See on ASOS
green and pink long sleeve pant set?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

yellow sweater set

You will be giving vacation vibes in this super drapey yellow sweater set from Free People.

See on Free People
yellow sweater pant set?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

savage x lounge set

Rihanna is the queen of lingerie and lounge clothes you can also run to the store in. If you aren’t into the trimmed shorts with the button-down top, there are also matching yellow joggers to pair it with.

See on Savage X
SAVAGE Fenty yellow trimmed set?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

old navy crinkle gauze set

Put this on my body for every spring and summer travel moment, especially because you don’t have to worry about looking wrinkled when you land. It’s supposed to be that way.

See on Old Navy
old navy gauze set?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

h&m wide leg set

This wide-legged pant and top set from H&M is super on trendy for the season and sleek AF. There are a couple of color options, too, if you want to mix and match.

See on H&M
HM wide leg set?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

multicolored sweater set

This dramatic, breezy long-sleeved sweater set is classy, cool, and comfy.

See on Amazon
sweater lounge set?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

mango sweatshirt set

This straight-legged sweatshirt-type set is peak quiet luxury.

See on Mango
Mango sweatshirt set?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

gap crinkle denim set

With sandals or some cute white kicks, this linen set will make you feel like the queen of spring hangs.

See on GAP
GAP linen denim wash set?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Karen is an affiliate content writer and editor for the Her Campus community. More of her other current work can be found at High Snobiety where she covers celeb style, fashion trends, and sneakerhead life. Karen was formerly an entertainment writer and editor at Bustle, Screenrant, The Dipp, Hello Giggles, and probably any other website you can likely think of that covers entertainment, pop culture, and news. She has a B.A. in English and Journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia and an M.A. in Media Studies from The New School University. In a previous life, Karen spent almost a decade in Rome, Italy working as a student advisor for Northeastern University’s architecture study abroad program (and eating all of the pasta and pizza she could afford). She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. When she's not glued to her laptop writing and adding things to cart, Karen's likely trying to learn how to do her own gel manicures while watching Bravo. If you want to talk about TV, the best sneakers and nail colors right this very minute, or where to go on a European spring break, don't be a stranger.