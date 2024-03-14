This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Spring is one of my favorite times to wear cute clothes, but it’s not always easy. It’s not exactly a simple transition from thick winter layers, where you have a lot of creative freedom, to lighter clothes because of the warmer weather. Don’t get me wrong, spring clothes can look so good, but nothing is more convenient than throwing on a sweater and jeans.

Over the years, I’ve tried to observe the things I like about spring fashion and figure out how I can incorporate them into nearly every outfit I wear. From textiles to colors and even specific outfit examples, I’ve got it all here for you. But don’t forget to let your style shine through and put your twist on things!

Colors

I think that there are a good handful of colors that genuinely scream “spring.” To me, those colors are white, ivory, beige, blue, and any of your favorite pastels. I also think that vibrant colors are super spring to me (think of the “finding your color palette” trend). These all feel like a breath of fresh air, and that’s something I immediately associate with springtime.

Textiles

I think the fabrics that scream spring the most are linen, cotton, and denim. Linen and cotton give my outfits the airy, wispy vibe, and denim brings some earthiness and structure back in to round out those fits. All of these textiles are very soft as well, mimicking a gentle spring vibe.

Tops

Tanks and blouses rule my spring wardrobe, especially when I throw a linen button-down or easy cardigan on top of it. I will say, though, that I’ve found success with any top that’s lightweight and breathable. This way I’m not sweating in the heat, but can also add a layer in case it’s still chilly out.

Bottoms

My favorite bottoms are flowy skirts or pants, light-colored slacks or khakis, and of course, anything denim: shorts, skirts, jeans, and more. These bottoms keep the light energy going and are super easy to style other pieces around.

Shoes

I’m a huge fan of throwing in a pop of color. Bright reds, yellows, blues, greens, and any other fun color make your feet look like flowers in a way, and I love that. I’ve seen a lot of clean sneakers like Adidas Samba shoes or a simple pair of flats elevate an outfit, especially when they have a vibrancy to them.

If you’re looking for something a little more formal for an official job or internship, I think simple block heels can bring springtime into the workplace.

Accessories

To tie all of the above together, adding some accessories can bring a little extra something to every outfit, and springtime is no exception. I love the natural feel of dainty jewelry and brown leather accessories like a bag or a belt. Hats are also a practical and cute way to add some personality to your entire outfit. And even if people are claiming that the trend is dead, I still think bows are adorable and perfect for spring too.

Outfit Inspiration

Here are some of my favorite inspiration pics to give you some visuals and solidify the energy of the spring formula.

If you’ve been struggling with channeling the spring vibe in your outfits, hopefully, this gives you some ideas and gets you excited about getting dressed. Happy spring!

