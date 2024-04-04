9 Spring Formal Dresses That’ll Land You Best Dressed

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The time for shopping for spring formal dresses is upon us and there are so many trends to play with this season, you might need a first and second look. Since it’s spring, formal dress shopping is somewhat easier than say, shopping for a homecoming dance dress in the Midwest, where you might be better off with a sweater and jeans given the weather. No, spring is warm and fun, and that means you can play with sleeve length, color, and even dainty fabrics for the biggest event of the semester.

While a long gown just screams formal, don’t be afraid to dress up a mini dress, especially given how popular they are right now. And if you’re on a budget, don’t feel guilty throwing down for a three-figure dress for the spring formal, especially if it’s the sort of thing you can recycle for say, your cousin’s wedding this summer or a dressier date night with your crush down the line. Basically, don’t feel stuck in the spring formal dress genre if you don’t want to. Then again, if you wanna go full-on princess, now is the time. Here’s some inspiration for your spring formal dress look this year.

Strapless tulle gown This dreamy tulle gown will have heads turning towards you and your date all night. See on Nordstrom

revolve maxi dress Sometimes, the simpler the better. In bright green (though it’s available in other colors), you can accessorize this dress all sorts of ways for a classic, never-go-out-style formal look See on Revolve

Tiered maxi dress This ruffly dress from Anthropologie comes in varying colors and plus sizes. Give it a strappy heel and have the best night ever. See on Anthropologie

maxi slit dress This one comes in a few colors, but there’s something about this orange, ruffled slit dress that is both modern and traditionally formal all at the same time. See on Reformation

strapless mini dress Most people think of a longer dress when it comes to formal attire, but this is 2024! If you want to show off your legs, what better way than this lilac mini dress? See on A.L.C.

norma Kamali fishtail dress Are you going to your spring formal or the Oscars? Get thee some dangly earrings or pearls to complete this super sophisticated look. See on Revolve

Betsey Johnson Butterfly dress Whether it’s in black, or the other available colors, blush pink or white, this dress will have everyone asking who you’re wearing. The corset-tied back gives it a little punk rock flair, too. See on Betsey Johnson

Taffeta midi dress This classic strappy midi dress is perfect for a spring formal…and then every other big event you have this summer. All you have to do is play with shoes and jewels to tweak the look over and over again. See on Banana Republic