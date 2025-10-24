A SET Active and 818 Tequila activewear collection definitely wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card, but I think I speak for all the fans of these brands when I say I am so glad they found each other. SET Active has been going absolutely viral on social media this year, thanks to their cute workout sets and high-quality fabrics and designs. Meanwhile, 818 Tequila — famously owned by Kendall Jenner — is no stranger to star-studded collabs. (Who could forget the iconic Emma Chamberlain Espresso Martini kit?) Honestly, it seems like it was only a matter of time before SET and 818 worked together.

818 and SET’s The Playbook activewear collection officially dropped on SET active’s website on Oct. 22, and it features all the brand’s top activewear products in 818’s iconic green colorway, fittingly named Agave. This collab is the physical embodiment of balancing work and play: Who says you can’t have a fun night out and still make it to pilates at 9 a.m.?

Here’s a look at the full 818 x SET Active Playbook Collection, including the products, prices, and how to buy your fave pieces.

818 & Set’s Playbook Collection & Prices

The Playbook Collection features eight products in the Agave colorway, all made to be mixed and matched seamlessly. One standout product is the Cloud Training Bra ($58). This sports bra layers a lime green strap underneath a dark green bra, making it so chic and functional. The collection also features the Cloud Tribute Tank ($65) with the same layered effect, as well as the Cloud High-Rise Leggings ($74) and Cloud Shorts ($60). Also made with their Formcloud material, the collection includes a Cloud Line Shortysuit ($75) with lime green contrast piping.

Beyond the athletic sets, the collection also includes a few more casual options that’ll take you straight from yoga to brunch. The Staple 818 Crewneck ($85) is a deep green and features SET Active and 818’s logos on the front in a vintage style. Similarly, the Daily 818 Boyfriend Tee ($45) also shows SET and 818’s logos with a football graphic. Finally, the collection also has absolutely iconic SET Socks ($14) that say both SET and 818 on the ankle.

The collection varies in price, from $14 to $85. I’d say that’s a pretty good deal in the world of sports sets.

Where To Buy 818 & Set’s Playbook Collection

You can buy the whole collection on SET Active’s website under the Playbook Collection. However, move fast, as many products are selling out quickly.

Will The Playbook Collection Restock?

Unfortunately, some of the products in the Playbook Collection have already sold out. So, will they restock? The Agave colorway is limited edition, so it looks like you might be out of luck if your favorite pieces are already gone. However, never say never — maybe we can all hope for a second limited drop in the future.