Kendall Jenner & Emma Chamberlain Are Making An Espresso Martini Kit

Attention pop culture girlies and lovers of delicious bevvies: Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain Coffee are teaming up to drop a limited edition espresso martini kit. (Because yes, espresso martinis made with tequila are totally a thing, and some people feel very passionately about them.)

Starting April 24, 818 Tequila fans and espresso martini enthusiasts nationwide can purchase the kit on the Chamberlain Coffee website for $72. The kit will feature Chamberlain’s new limited-edition Candied Pecan Cold Brew Singles (inspired by the flavors of 818 Tequila Rosado), as well as a cocktail shaker and martini glass. Fans can also purchase each of these items — as well as limited-edition baby tees —as individual items on the site. As for the tequila, fans (who are 21+!) will need to purchase that from the 818 website or a third-party vendor. The cold brew singles and 818 Tequila Rosado are also available for purchase bundled on Gopuff in participating cities.

“The whole thing came together naturally because we adore each other and adore espresso martinis with tequila,” Chamberlain said in a press release. “We played around and ended up creating a unique take on an espresso martini that we know people will love. The Chamberlain Coffee Candied Pecan Cold Brew Singles with the 818 Tequila Reposado flavors is nutty and sweet and perfect.”

Jenner added, “We’re not only creating something delicious together — we’re settling the debate, once and for all, that espresso martinis taste best when they’re made with tequila.”

Also, for those in California or New York, in light of this release, from April 24 to 28, Chamberlain and Jenner’s tequila espresso martini will be featured on select restaurant menus in NYC and LA in restaurants such as LAVO Los Angeles, Belles Beach House, Elephante, Little Ruby’s, Dudleys, Happiest Hour, and more. So if you’re in the area, stop by with friends, make a day of it, and try out the one of a kind martinis for yourself. (Just be sure to drink responsibly!)