The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at York U chapter.

Today, I look back on how I got here – the end of my university degree. It would not have been possible without my friends and family’s unconditional love and support. What I take with me is a repertoire of memories created with colleagues, classmates, students, and professors.

Over the past three years, I have had the honor of writing for Her Campus. This opportunity for joyous, creative writing was given to me when my friend, who was the Head Editor, asked if I wanted to join as a part-time writer. Hesitant to write publicly at first, I was excited to write creatively, sharing my stories and lived experiences. Thank you, Riya, for inviting me to join the writing team representing York University. I truly felt like my very own version of Carrie Bradshaw.

My very first article (and still my proudest) was written on October 17, 2022. It was a guide to being in one’s Reputation Era, a self-reflection of the era I wanted to be in. I was coming into my own, thinking from a new perspective, shaped by the experiences I’d had, stemming from 2021.

In my biography on the Her Campus website, I wrote that “writing is [my] favourite form of communication because words on paper hold so much meaning, and [I] hope to give that to readers.” This still holds great importance to me because writing is the one way I feel messages are clearly delivered. In the world we’re living in today, I’ve always wanted my words to be beautiful. Thank you to my friends and family for always reading my articles and sending me private messages complimenting my words and sharing their favourite parts. Your support and thoughts have always uplifted me.

Writing is an outlet that allows me to express thoughts that are vulnerable, but I feel comfortable sharing. Topics such as pets, relationships, jobs, seasons, Toronto, hobbies, books, sports and Taylor Swift were written with pop culture references and a framework of friendship. That is me in a nutshell.

But also me writing with deeper thoughts and hidden meanings—perhaps ones only I would understand. In many ways, my writing reflected what was happening around me, with all its constant ebbs and flows.

During this time, I was also a full-time student. For the past six years, York University has been my safety net, completing my formal educational journey. As a teacher, I am a lifelong learner. However, attending lecture halls? That chapter has ended.

I started university when I was 17 years old, away from my main group of friends, as they attended different schools. What I didn’t know then was how much my friend group would grow—and how lucky I am that it did. My undergraduate years in Children, Childhood and Youth Studies, and Sociology were filled with memories: making new friends, being in the same program as my high school friend, exciting social gatherings, intense studying, refining my writing skills, learning about global social justice issues, and networking with professors. I soaked in all the learning, with great people by my side. My uncle once told me that university was the best time of his life, and although there were ups and downs for me, I truly couldn’t agree more.

The Bachelor of Education program marked the final two years of my formal educational journey. I reconnected with an old friend and continued soaking in more learning. I am eternally grateful for the people in my program. This new chapter represented a newer version of myself—messy at times, but hopefully more sophisticated. My professors were so impactful, offering resources and classroom strategies I’ll carry with me as I build my future programs. A teacher’s role is to care for and support all students, and that was evident in every class and in their approach to their craft.

As an upcoming educator, I’m excited to begin my teaching journey. Wherever it takes me, I hope to continue choosing myself every time.

“I know it can be really overwhelming figuring out who to be and who you are now and how to act in order to get to where you want to go. I have some good news: It’s totally up to you.”

—Taylor Swift, 2022

And just like that, I’m off!