My Top Solo Date Activities

I used to think that if I didn’t always have a room full of people to surround myself with, I wasn’t living life the “right way.” But as I’ve entered my 20s, I realized that sometimes people are going to get busy; however, that shouldn’t mean I have to wait for them to live my life for me. I don’t need to wait for someone to take me to the cozy bakery I’ve been dying to check out, the bookshop I was excited to explore, or even the record store I was waiting to visit. Over time, I began to value the company of myself, and this has taught me to not only love my independence but also to learn to feel complete and truly happy in my own space.

That’s why I want to share some of my favorite solo date activities and (hopefully) convince you to schedule some me-time for yourself the next time you’re free!

1. Reading at a CAFÉ

There’s something so comforting about the scent of freshly roasted coffee beans and sugary pastries blending together in the air. Suddenly, you feel like you’re cuddled up on your couch with a warm drink in your hand, a blanket wrapped around your body, and a book cracked open on your lap. This is what being in a cafe feels like. It’s as if you’re home, relaxing in your own peace of mind. Reading at a cafe is a perfect solo date activity for when you simply want to slow down and spend some quality time with yourself (and if you’re an introvert like me, this is quite literally the dream!). It’s also a great excuse to buy your favorite drink (for me, it’s a matcha latte), get out of that dreadful reading slump, and listen to some calm, soothing tunes. Overall, going on this solo date can teach you to enjoy the little moments in life and feel more connected with yourself by appreciating your own company.

2. going to a concert

Heading to your first solo concert may feel a bit nerve-wracking when you’re surrounded by a swarm of people in a venue. But I promise you, you won’t regret and you’ll make many beautiful memories that you can always look back on! For my first solo concert, I saw Hozier live in Toronto and got to hear some of his best songs being played right before my eyes. Going solo made me feel like I was lost in my own world, soaking up the present moment. In between screaming my heart out to lyrics and tearing up at least 100 times, I remember thinking about how proud I was of myself, and how it’s so important to take yourself out without needing someone to hold your hand and guide you. If you always rely on people to take you places, you will miss out on amazing experiences and live a life full of regret. That’s why going to a solo concert can help you learn to value your independence and even accomplish a lifelong dream of seeing one of your favorite musicians live.

3. dining in at a restaurant

After a long week of studying for my classes, sometimes I like to treat myself to a reward on the weekends. Taking myself on solo dates to some of my favorite restaurants and buying my comfort meal (which is usually tteokbokki) is one of the best ways I choose to destress. It’s also a great opportunity to sit in my own silence and reflect on my day. Usually, before my meal comes, I tend to pull out a journal and jot down how I’ve been feeling and set my goals for the week. Not only is this solo date activity great for checking in with yourself regularly, but it also teaches you the importance of being comfortable going out on your own. It can help you confidently choose to show up for yourself and buy that meal you’ve been craving without always needing a “good enough” reason for going out. You’ll also begin to understand that making yourself happy should be enough of a reason to go on a solo dinner date.

At the end of the day, the one person you will always have is you. So why not take some time to live in your own bubble and experience the beauty of life on your own? You never know how much you can grow and learn about yourself from simply spending a day listening to your inner voice and cherishing your own presence.