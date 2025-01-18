Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
/ Unsplash
Life

Life is a Balancing Act!

Sofia Cornacchia
As everyone who knows me will tell you, I’m a major bookworm and can connect almost anything to a book I’ve read. One of my favorites, Finding Audrey, beautifully captures the reality of progress: “But, Audrey, that’s what life is. We’re all on a jagged graph. I know I am. Up a bit, down a bit. That’s life” (Sophie Kinsella, 2015). This resonates deeply because progress—whether in school, work, relationships, or personal growth—is far from a steady, upward trajectory. It’s more like a rollercoaster, full of peaks and valleys, some bigger than others.

Photo Of Person Holding Cup
Photo by Alina Vilchenko from Pexels

I often find myself feeling guilty for not making the “progress” I expect of myself, especially in a world that seems to equate success with constant productivity. As I move into 2025, I’ve been reflecting on life balance and what it truly looks like. Honestly, I don’t always have the answer. Navigating this fast-paced world isn’t easy, and like everyone else, I’m figuring it out as I go. 

Person Stands on Brown Pathway
Photo by Tobi from Pexels

It is so easy to get caught up in work – with your nose always in a book or with your eyes constantly straining on the computer – because that is what society defines as productive. However, the social construct of productiveness cannot exist without the belief in breaks, ultimately resulting in a shift in lifestyle and a mindset that often requires unlearning old habits and making intentional changes. Balance isn’t something you achieve overnight; it’s a continuous process.

coffee on table next to laptop
Pixabay from Pexels

Social media has the ability to make people feel that their “balance” has to look a certain way, as people capture and share their subjective, often performative moments. And trust me, thinking about life balance should not be mentally draining or steer people in the direction of fitting into this model of “balance”. But for me, it’s about small steps—taking a five-minute walk, limiting screen time, or recognizing when my body needs a break. It’s also about creating space for joy, whether that’s talking to my inner circle, laughing, or separating work from personal life. These small but significant actions make me feel more well-rounded in this fast-paced world.

Folks sitting around a kitchen table studying and reading
Photo by cottonbro via Pexels

Recently, I was talking to my cousin about simple living. We were having a meaningful conversation about the benefits of living simply, and how that can help bring balance to a person’s life. Thinking more critically about our conversation, I recognize how the simplicity of life is achieved through an indefinite amount of privilege, which is not attainable for all. The notion of balance is often romanticized or glamorized, and it’s easy to see it as something only attainable with money. While this can be the case, I believe that balance is normalized in the way people conduct themselves in the world, finding ways that work best for them. The ongoing destination is joy; and incorporating balance in our hectic schedules is not a check box waiting to be checked off, but rather should be an intentional way of being.

two people holding a paper heart
Photo by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

As I get older (and hopefully wiser), I’ve started to regret the lack of balance I had during my school years and earlier phases of life. But I’m also grateful that I’m now beginning to understand and embrace the concept of balance in my own way. It’s a journey, not a destination, and I’m learning to appreciate the beauty in the process.

