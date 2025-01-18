Life is a Balancing Act!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at York U chapter.

As everyone who knows me will tell you, I’m a major bookworm and can connect almost anything to a book I’ve read. One of my favorites, Finding Audrey, beautifully captures the reality of progress: “But, Audrey, that’s what life is. We’re all on a jagged graph. I know I am. Up a bit, down a bit. That’s life” (Sophie Kinsella, 2015). This resonates deeply because progress—whether in school, work, relationships, or personal growth—is far from a steady, upward trajectory. It’s more like a rollercoaster, full of peaks and valleys, some bigger than others.

I often find myself feeling guilty for not making the “progress” I expect of myself, especially in a world that seems to equate success with constant productivity. As I move into 2025, I’ve been reflecting on life balance and what it truly looks like. Honestly, I don’t always have the answer. Navigating this fast-paced world isn’t easy, and like everyone else, I’m figuring it out as I go.

It is so easy to get caught up in work – with your nose always in a book or with your eyes constantly straining on the computer – because that is what society defines as productive. However, the social construct of productiveness cannot exist without the belief in breaks, ultimately resulting in a shift in lifestyle and a mindset that often requires unlearning old habits and making intentional changes. Balance isn’t something you achieve overnight; it’s a continuous process.

Social media has the ability to make people feel that their “balance” has to look a certain way, as people capture and share their subjective, often performative moments. And trust me, thinking about life balance should not be mentally draining or steer people in the direction of fitting into this model of “balance”. But for me, it’s about small steps—taking a five-minute walk, limiting screen time, or recognizing when my body needs a break. It’s also about creating space for joy, whether that’s talking to my inner circle, laughing, or separating work from personal life. These small but significant actions make me feel more well-rounded in this fast-paced world.

Recently, I was talking to my cousin about simple living. We were having a meaningful conversation about the benefits of living simply, and how that can help bring balance to a person’s life. Thinking more critically about our conversation, I recognize how the simplicity of life is achieved through an indefinite amount of privilege, which is not attainable for all. The notion of balance is often romanticized or glamorized, and it’s easy to see it as something only attainable with money. While this can be the case, I believe that balance is normalized in the way people conduct themselves in the world, finding ways that work best for them. The ongoing destination is joy; and incorporating balance in our hectic schedules is not a check box waiting to be checked off, but rather should be an intentional way of being.

As I get older (and hopefully wiser), I’ve started to regret the lack of balance I had during my school years and earlier phases of life. But I’m also grateful that I’m now beginning to understand and embrace the concept of balance in my own way. It’s a journey, not a destination, and I’m learning to appreciate the beauty in the process.