The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at York U chapter.

January can be a stressful month for students, especially after the holidays, so here are some things you can do to de-stress during exam season!

Remember to eat balanced and healthy meals:

Consuming healthy meals can help to combat stress, short term and long term. Meeting your protein requirements can help you feel better and regulate your emotions.

Moving your body:

It’s easy to feel restless and lethargic when you’ve been in your room, studying all day. But it is important to get the movement you need to remain healthy. It can be in whatever form you need it to be; going to the gym, going for a walk, a run, a dance class, or a yoga class.

Make time for your hobbies:

In today’s day and age, we have this urge to constantly monetize our hobbies, and try to make money off them. However, this can lead us to feel exhausted. Therefore, it is important to have a few hobbies that are just for ourselves, with no monetary gain, and simply done for leisure. It can also help us get into a flow state. Getting into a state of flow can help us become engaged in the activity. Once we become immersed in this activity, our attention is devoted to this activity, and we can forget our daily stressors for a while.

Indulging in activities that help reduce stress:

Some people like to indulge in activities like meditation to help regulate their stress levels. Additionally, focusing on your breathing for a few minutes can also help make a difference in your overall stress levels.

Spend time with friends and family:

Spending time with friends and family can also be a great way of relaxing. Taking a little time out for self-care is always important, especially when we are quite busy and have a lot to do.

With the weather getting colder, it is also important to stay warm; good luck for the semester!