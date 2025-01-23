The Crucial Role of Mental Health Support in College Success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Yale chapter.

College is often hailed as the best time of one’s life, teeming with opportunities for academic growth, social development, and self-discovery. However, this idealized vision often overlooks the significant challenges faced by students, particularly those struggling with mental health issues. Newly arrived students, eager to embrace all aspects of college life, frequently find inadequate support for their mental health needs. College authorities are failing to address the mental health needs of new students, leading to significant challenges that impede academic performance, social development, and overall well-being. A stronger commitment to fostering a supportive mental health culture on campus is essential to ensure student success and cultivate a thriving college community.

One major oversight by college authorities is the scheduling of back-to-back orientation activities. During my orientation week, I was bombarded with non-stop events, from visiting different Yale departments and clubs to various campus engagements. Not once was self-care mentioned. Already overwhelmed by orientation activities, I began my first week of classes, which came with immediate assignments. Within a month, I was feeling burnt out and grappling with mental health challenges.

Additionally, colleges often neglect to support students living in dormitories for the first time. The transition to college marks a significant shift, involving the stress of leaving home, adapting to new environments, and facing heightened academic pressures. These changes can severely impact students’ mental health. For instance, when I first moved out of my parents’ home, I struggled to adjust to living in a college dorm while simultaneously meeting academic deadlines. This mental strain impeded my academic success, making it difficult to concentrate, retain information, and perform well on exams. A study by Eisenberg et al. found that students with mental health disorders often have lower GPAs and are more likely to consider dropping out of college (2009). My own mental health challenges negatively affected my GPA and made me contemplate leaving school. I later learned that many of my peers had similar experiences, highlighting the widespread nature of this issue.

Mental health challenges not only affect academic success but also disrupt students’ social lives. College is a time for forming crucial social bonds and networks that can provide lifelong support. However, anxiety and depression can lead to social withdrawal, making it difficult for students to engage with their peers, participate in extracurricular activities, or enjoy social events. According to Christian Molidor and colleagues, mental disorders often lead to social withdrawal, and these issues are frequently ignored on campus (1996). This isolation can create a vicious cycle, exacerbating mental health problems and further hindering personal growth and social development.

Neglecting mental health can have long-term consequences. College is not just a phase in life; rather it is a foundation for future careers and relationships. Poor mental health can lead to a host of problems, including substance abuse, chronic stress, and burnout, which can persist long after graduation. Students who do not address their mental health issues may find themselves struggling in their professional lives, as mental well-being is closely tied to productivity and job satisfaction.

Recognizing the signs of extreme sorrow, suffering, or pain and seeking help is crucial for maintaining mental health in college. However, many students feel ashamed or afraid to admit they are struggling, fearing judgment or stigmatization. It is vital to foster an environment where seeking help is normalized and encouraged. Colleges must provide accessible mental health resources, such as counseling services, support groups, and stress management workshops. These resources can offer students the tools they need to cope with challenges and develop resilience. For example, visiting a counselor since my freshman year has significantly helped me cope with academic pressures and maintain social connections.

Prioritizing self-care is essential for college students who often juggle demanding academic schedules, part-time jobs, and social commitments. Regular exercise, sufficient sleep, healthy eating, and leisure activities can significantly improve mental health. Building a support system is equally important. Friends, family, and mentors can provide invaluable emotional support and practical advice. Participating in campus organizations, clubs, or sports teams can help students connect with others who share similar interests, fostering a sense of community and belonging. These relationships can serve as a buffer against stress and provide a network of support during challenging times.

Maintaining mental health in college is crucial as it impacts academic performance, personal development, and long-term well-being. By recognizing the signs of distress, seeking help, establishing a balanced lifestyle, building a support system, and utilizing mindfulness practices, students can navigate the challenges of college life more effectively. Ensuring mental health in college not only enhances the college experience but also lays the foundation for a fulfilling and successful future. Therefore, college authorities must provide a clear roadmap for addressing mental health issues from the moment students enter college. This step will both ensure academic success and create a college culture that strengthens students’ social connections. Ultimately, everyone benefits when college students are mentally healthy.

References:

Eisenberg, D., Golberstein, E., & Hunt, J. B. (2009). Mental Health and Academic Success in College. The B.E. Journal of Economic Analysis & Policy, 9(1). https://doi.org/10.2202/1935-1682.2191

Molidor, C. E., Wright, T. L., & Hoffman, S. J. (1996). An Organization to Battle Isolation, Withdrawal and Depression in a University Setting. Journal of College Student Psychotherapy, 10 (4), 23–34. https://doi.org/10.1300/J035v10n04_04