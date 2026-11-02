PROTEIN… EVERYTHING?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you walk into any local grocery store, there is a high chance that there are protein versions of all your favorite snacks. In recent years, health, wellness and fitness have become a major trend in our generation. Food companies are noticing this and, therefore, changing their approach to attract customers by creating protein versions of their products. There’s even protein coffee at Starbucks now. There are protein bars, chips, pancakes, cookies, Doritos, cereal, candy. The list goes on. Protein has always been a good thing. We need it. Especially when we want to build muscle. But are these protein products the solution? Do we know what is actually in them?

When we see how appetizing and convenient these little protein snacks are, we choose to buy them over whole foods without considering what differences there are in the quality of the protein. It makes sense. Candy or chips labeled with the word “protein” make it healthy, right? I mean, who wouldn’t want junk food that isn’t “bad for you” We can eat it and feel like we accomplished making a healthy choice. Except, it’s not that simple. While they are most likely better than their original, they are still processed. According to a 2026 article by EarthProtein, “Many protein bars rely on isolates, sugar alcohols, and ultra-processed ingredients to hit their macros, while whole food snacks—made from ingredients like seeds, nuts, and traditional grains—offer a very different nutritional profile.” This is true for the other snacks as well.

This means that the protein you would be getting out of whole foods is not artificial and is better quality. But why does that matter? EarthProtein talks about the process in which these processed foods are made and how it affects us. “The extraction process concentrates the protein but removes much of the original food structure and some of the accompanying nutrients.” So, by choosing a processed protein, not only is the quality lower, but the other nutrients that whole foods provide, in addition to their protein content, are lacking. Take chicken, for example. Yes, chicken has protein, but it is also packed with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that support immune function and bone health.

Whole foods are the way to go when improving your overall health. So, if you really want to hop on the health and wellness train, think twice about buying that protein Pop-Tart, or whatever else looks tempting at the store. While these snacks are occasionally just okay, replacing them with whole foods that are packed with high-quality protein and nutrients is a better way of making choices that are actually healthy. Not just a label that makes us think so.

Sources:

EarthProtein. (2026, September 16). Protein Laddu vs Protein Bar – Which Is Actually Healthier? EarthProtein. https://earthproteinfoods.com/protein-laddu-vs-protein-bar/?srsltid=AYCX9vKmJiCpq0oilZwAbG-8gHDDG5Jwm6Xc4ZIpZyn7iWM7xJgUyD7G