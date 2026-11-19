This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holidays have arrived at Starbucks, and I could not be more excited. Personally, I love Christmas and celebrating as early as possible with the new Starbucks holiday menu. They have so many new festive items this holiday season to try. Just like my “better for you” version of the fall Starbucks menu, I decided to make a holiday version so you can make healthier choices that align with your goals! All nutrition information is taken directly from the official Starbucks website and then carefully calculated by me, so this is a menu you can trust.

1. SUGAR COOKIE LATTE

Calories: 115

Original Calories: 210

How to order:

Grande Iced (or hot) Latte with almond milk

2 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup

1 pump of sugar-free caramel syrup

1 pump of sugar cookie syrup

Red and Green Sprinkle Topping (for fun!)

2. Tiramisu Velvet Latte

Calories: 127

Original Calories: 470

How to order:

Grande Iced (or hot) Latte with almond milk

4 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup

Mocha drizzle

Cocoa Cookie Dusting

Cinnamon Powder

3. SNOWY APPLE DRINK

Original Calories: 130

This is a great one to order with no customizations if you like something more fruity and refreshing while also being festive! You can also add caffeine or make it completely caffeine-free.

4. PEPPERMINT MOCHA PIKE

Calories: 90

How to order:

Grande Pike with ¾ almond milk

1 pump of mocha

1 pump of peppermint

1 pump of sugar-free vanilla

5. GINGERBREAD LATTE

* Great one to order hot!

Calories: 130

Original Calories: 310

How to order:

Grande Iced (or hot) Latte with almond milk

2 pumps of gingerbread syrup

1 pump of sugar-free vanilla syrup

1 pump of sugar-free caramel syrup

Pumpkin spice topping (optional)

Resources:

Starbucks Coffee Company. (2026). Starbucks. https://www.starbucks.com/