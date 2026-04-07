DEALING WITH STRESS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am such a ball of anxiety when it comes to trying new things or going into places where I know no one. I still get nervous going to club meetings that I’ve been in for months! I’ve been this way for a little while now and I’ve started to pick up some useful tools to help me get over stressors. If you struggle with what I’m talking about, then I’m here to help you. Keep reading and hopefully you find something that helps you!

Somewhere you know no one

When walking into a place where you know no one, like a big club meeting, start with just simply getting yourself there. Once you’re there, stand with the crowd, not in the corner. Believe me, I know this is hard, but sooner or later, someone will also be doing the same thing you are. Take the first step, introduce yourself if you haven’t met them. I like to lead with a compliment because I like to think it’ll make someone’s day a little better. Once you’ve started talking to someone, there is your accomplishment. That’s all you had to do!

Worrying At Night

I am the worst sleeper. I swear the clock always hits 3:00 am before I can close my eyes. Lately, I’ve been learning how to deal with the running thoughts at night.

Literally tell them to shut up. I’m being so serious. Tell yourself that the stressor is not your problem right now. Right now, sleep is your problem. You want to sleep, not worry about what the next day entails. Journal about them. What are you worried about for the next day? Write it down. Sometimes getting the worries about the unknown helps your mind ease. Breathe. I like the box method. Inhale for 4 seconds, hold 4 seconds, exhale for 4 seconds, hold for 4 seconds. Repeat 5-10 times. This will calm your nervous system.

Think About Talking to Someone

I know talking to someone about how you feel can be hard. I’m not a huge sharer, but I’m learning how to address how I feel and how someone can help me deal with those emotions. My mom is who I share almost every thought I have to and she helps me calm down a little. Recently, I’ve also started therapy again. Consider sharing your feelings to someone, so they can help you manage your feelings. If you don’t want to talk to friends or family, or even if you already did and you’re looking for extra support, reach out to the Carruth Center. They will be happy to help you!