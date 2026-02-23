BURNOUT CHECK-IN: SIGNS YOU NEED TO SLOW DOWN THIS SEMESTER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the new year rolls around, bringing resolutions with it, and the new semester really starts to pick up, you may find yourself wanting to do, or at least try, everything. While getting and staying involved on campus is beneficial, sometimes it can pile up and become too much to handle.

What is burnout in the first place? Burnout is a condition that is described as the emotional, physical and mental exhaustion brought on by prolonged stress. In shorter words, burnout is a point of tiredness that shuts you down. Oftentimes, burnout can be noticed before you reach that point, if you know what to watch out for.

Here’s our guide to check in on yourself!

1. Limited Free Time Has Become “Recovery Time”

Life gets busy, especially as you go through the years. Classes pick up, jobs ramp up and internships may even take a point in your life. All of this may lead to having to squeeze in time for friends, clubs or personal care. These things can be balanced, but if you notice yourself barely having any time for yourself, take a moment to consider a break.

If every moment of your free time is being spent recovering from a necessary thing you had to do, and you only have the moment to relax for a bit before moving on to something else, you may be pushing yourself too hard. Despite the demanding schedule of university courses, you should still try to have enough time for yourself.

This goes for sleeping as well. If your only recovery time is when you’re sleeping, you’re definitely spreading yourself too thin!

2. Small Things Become Difficult

When burnout creeps up on you, you notice it in the little things, the daily, mundane tasks. If phone calls are getting unusually hard to make, and text messages are starting to go unanswered, it may be time to step back from something that’s taking up your time. It may also show in the form of housekeeping tasks. If laundry is suddenly impossible to fold and put away, or the dishes need to be done but you just can’t bring yourself to do it, a little alarm bell in your brain may be ringing.

Burnout can also appear in only one area. If little assignments in your classes that normally would only take you a few minutes are now taking you upwards of two to three times that, the course load probably isn’t the problem.

3. You Get Sick More Often

The mental stress that we face, especially if it goes on for a prolonged period of time, can take a serious toll on our physical health. At a certain point, if your body cannot take on any more, it will force you to stop, slow down and take an extended break. This symptom of burnout can manifest in many different forms, from a persistent cold that just won’t go away, headaches, pain or soreness that doesn’t fade. If you find yourself continuously getting sick when it’s not in season, or staying sick longer than you normally do, your immune system may have weakened due to consistent pressure.

Burnout is a serious condition that can cause a lot of detriment to daily life. Make sure to prioritize your time and take care of yourself! Sometimes that means making sacrifices or saying no to things, but it’s necessary to keep your mind and body up and running at its best.

