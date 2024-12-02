This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

How getting up at 4 am changes my perspective

No one who knows me would call me a morning person. Early mornings aren’t exactly my forte; in fact, I often dream of sleeping until a healthy mid-afternoon. The thought of waking up before the sun has always seemed more like a punishment than a privilege. However, there’s one thing that can miraculously alter this mindset: the suggestion of a sunrise hike. It’s surprising how quickly I can leap out of bed before 4 a.m. with unexpected enthusiasm and a spark of energy that is otherwise unknown to me.

Over time, I’ve witnessed breathtaking sunrises in stunning locations — from the Grand Tetons to Devils Lake in Wisconsin, or even just in my own hometown. Each sunrise brings a new palette of colors that seems to paint the sky just for those brave enough to wake early. There’s something undeniably perfect about the tranquility of the morning. When the world is still asleep, the dew is sweet on the leaves and the air is crisp and refreshing — it’s a serene moment where everything feels new.

These early hikes have forged deep connections with my closest friends. Some of my most cherished memories from college, high school and various trips revolve around those shared moments. This past summer I remember one particular sunrise hike with friends at a local trail the day they left for school across the country. As always, we stood in awe as the sun broke over the horizon, casting a warm golden light across the lake. It created a sweet last summer memory for us. There’s a special camaraderie in experiencing something so beautiful together, and it’s often during sunrise that life feels most connected.

But sunrise hiking isn’t just about camaraderie; it also provides a perfect opportunity for solitude. For those who prefer their own company, I recommend bringing along a blanket and a good book, allowing yourself to soak in the beauty without any expectations. I personally adore walking only a few minutes from my house or doing a little hike away from my college apartment. Imagine sitting quietly, surrounded by the soft sounds of nature awakening, with only the rustling leaves and distant birdsong as your soundtrack (and your AirPods, if that is more your speed). In those quiet moments, I find my worries dissipate. It serves as a gentle reminder that we are small players in a much grander design. Our worries are just that.

Before I embraced sunrise hiking, I could never understand why anyone would willingly rise so early. I used to scoff at the idea of trading precious sleep for a few fleeting moments of daylight. Now, it’s a transformative experience that reshapes my perspective on mornings and life itself. The beauty of those dawn moments makes it all worthwhile.

Moreover, sunrise hikes have taught me to appreciate the present. In our fast-paced lives, we often get caught up in planning for the future or reminiscing about the past. However, I’m reminded that there is beauty in the here and now. It encourages mindfulness — an awareness of the moment that I often overlook in my daily routine.

Sunrise hiking has changed my perspective in ways I never thought possible. It has turned my disdain for early mornings into a cherished ritual, deepened my connections with friends and introduced me to moments of peace and solitude that are hard to find in the chaos of everyday life. Each hike is a reminder that beauty exists all around us, waiting to be experienced if we’re willing to rise early and embrace it. So now, when the opportunity arises for a sunrise hike, I’m ready — filled with excitement and gratitude for the chance to witness yet another breathtaking moment.