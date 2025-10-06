IS BODY POSITIVITY DEAD?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A deep dive into the body positivity movement in the wake of weight-loss trends.

Body positivity is a movement that advocates for people to appreciate their bodies for what they do and to accept themselves regardless of societal standards. This framework has created a social media niche where content creators and celebrities have been more open about their struggles with self-image and their own self-love journeys. Because of people’s candidness, it has inspired viewers to follow in their footsteps and learn to accept themselves as well.

However, in 2025, it became increasingly apparent that the idea of being body positive might have been just a trend for some, rather than a genuine lifestyle.

Creators who curated platforms around body neutrality and self-love mantras are now on GLP-1 medications, going on weight-loss journeys, and getting cosmetic work done. I want to preface this by saying that none of these actions are wrong and it is a personal choice to partake or abstain from actions like these. However, I want to highlight the tension that arises when self-love advocates alter their appearance while continuing to preach acceptance. As Teen Vogue and Glamour UK have both reported, some influencers who once promoted body positivity are now documenting dramatic transformations, sparking debate among followers.

Critics have noted that influencers are often not transparent about these changes, which can confuse younger viewers hearing messages of self-love alongside visible transformations. While there are many personal reasons for choosing GLP-1 drugs or cosmetic procedures, those reasons remain personal decisions.

However, as someone active on social media, it’s hard to ignore the growing number of creators and public figures showing dramatic weight loss, a trend that many commentators have linked to early-2000s beauty standards resurfacing.

Notably, celebrities rarely acknowledge how their transformations align with re-emerging beauty trends. Recent coverage indicates that weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are shaping body image perceptions, making it harder for viewers to reconcile the current online landscape with the body positivity ethos. This environment fosters confusion about what self-acceptance truly means.

When struggling with this, remember that these trends, like fad diets before them, come and go. Diversify your social-media feed to include creators with different body types, backgrounds, and perspectives. Not everyone is on Ozempic or has had a cosmetic procedure. It’s OK if self-love feels out of reach, and you don’t need a quick fix. Choose what feels right for you—acceptance is a personal path, not a trend.