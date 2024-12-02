6 REQUIREMENTS IN MY ‘WINTER ARC’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

And it’s not just about going to the gym!

As TikTok users may have seen, many females are participating in the ‘Winter Arc’ trend. This is supposed to be a way to undergo a transformative journey by dedicating the chilly seasons in the gym, so that when spring and summer come around, a person is unrecognizable. It is also a jump start on January’s ‘New Year Resolutions’. What I have failed to see within this trend, however, is an emphasis on prioritizing mental health amidst these months that typically provoke feelings of seasonal depression for many; a time where our mental health needs to be stronger than ever. Here are the requirements for my ‘Winter Arc’ and why I think they are better suited for everyone:

1. Drink half of my bodyweight in fluid ounces of water and eat 90 grams of protein a day

What we put into our body determines the quality of the way our brain functions. And, as college students, we cannot afford to zone out in our classes, while studying or working jobs. Water helps our bodies absorb nutrients, get rid of wastes, protects our joints and organs, maintains our body temperature, positively affects our skin health and prevents those killer dehydration headaches that make us want to stay in bed. A plethora of protein aids in our energy levels, supports our immune system, and helps with the recovery of our muscles. This is why these are two non-negotiables in my ‘Winter Arc’.

2. Workout 3 times a week and get eight hours of sleep per night

Working out in the morning makes me feel SO accomplished with how I start my day and helps wake me up, but this is not possible without eight hours of sleep to reset my mind and body from the previous day. However, if my body is feeling run down, I should not force myself to go to the gym. This is when we can become worn out, so we must balance discipline and leniency in a productive way.

3. Stop entertaining the negative

We are grown adults, so it is time to stop being involved in the ‘he said she said’ discussions. Focus on yourself. Be independent! Many of these little issues are not that serious, and I want to work on building my mental health so that it becomes ‘unbothered’ in relation to minor inconveniences. Wasting time complaining is SUCH a waste of the life we have been blessed with.

4. Reconnect with old friends or make new friends!

Never get too comfortable! I want to branch out and rekindle past friendships and encourage myself to break out of my shell to meet someone new.

5. Prioritize self-care and slow down

It is hard to take the time for ourselves as college students. Sometimes, I find I am too tired to even have the energy to wash my face after a long night working on assignments. I want to be better about not feeling as though I can sacrifice things that take care of my body. I will prioritize self-care, take nights alone with some peace and quiet, and SLOW DOWN! Instead of jumping out of bed in the morning, I can set my alarm five minutes earlier and take the time to center myself for the upcoming day, thinking of my goals or what I am thankful for.

While prioritizing our physical health is crucial to a long-lasting life, that life does not mean as much if our minds are not healthy. Being content with our physical appearance is just a small step in our journey to self-acceptance and positivity. Let this serve as a gentle reminder that your ‘Winter Arc’ can be just as much focused on your mental health in addition to your physical health! Yes, eat healthy and stay active so that you can chase your grandkids in the future, but do not lose sight of your identity in the process. Allow yourself a sweet treat every once in a while. It is all about finding that healthy balance between our mental and physical health to become unrecognizable.