5 LESSONS I’VE LEARNED FROM RUNNING

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life lessons I learned one mile at a time

If you knew me in high school, you’d know I was the stereotypical cross-country kid. Hours of long runs, practice five days a week, peanut butter and banana sandwiches every day for lunch and a full 32 oz water bottle always in hand. But I truly loved it. I loved the team, the challenge and the strength running gave me. In college, running has become more recreational, but I think, and hope, it will always be a part of my life.

Recently, I raced in the Madison Half Marathon, a goal I worked toward and was proud to accomplish. In honor of the excitement, joy and pride it brought me, I wanted to reflect on what running has taught me over the years. Here are some of the most important lessons that continue to guide me years later.

1. Run the mile you’re on

Something I’ve learned about racing long distances is that half of it is mental. Of course, running is physically demanding, but it also requires focus and motivation. During the half marathon, the thought of running 13 miles was daunting, and honestly, until mile 10, the remaining distance felt overwhelming. What grounded me was focusing on the mile I was in. I looked at the trees around me, the people nearby and listened to the song in my airpods. I focused on each step—how my stride matched the music—and let myself enjoy the present.

In everyday life, it’s easy to look ahead—to stress about next week’s exam, count down the days until Thanksgiving break or wonder when it’ll finally be sunny again. But that kind of thinking makes it easy to overlook the moments right in front of us, the ones that actually hold joy. It’s important to focus on the present, and run the mile you’re on.

2. Open your stride on the downhill

My high school cross-country coach always told us to take advantage of the downhill. “Pump your arms and catch your breath,” he’d say. “Use the downhill to make the next uphill easier.”

During the race this past weekend, I thought about that advice. I pumped my arms, opened my stride and let gravity carry me forward, one step at a time. Then, when the next hill came, I was ready to take it on, and braced for the challenge.

I think the same idea applies to life: take advantage of the good moments. Savor them. Let them fill you up and make you stronger—so when challenges come, you’re ready for them.

3. The hay is in the barn

I remember the first time my coach said this—it was before the championship race of my sophomore year. We were sitting in a circle at the 100-meter line, nerves high before what could be our last meet of the season. He looked at us and said, “The hay is in the barn.” Meaning: all the work was done. All that was left was to trust ourselves and run.

That phrase stuck with me. I think about it before exams, when meeting new people or whenever I’m tested in any way. It reminds me that I’ve done the work, that I’m prepared, that I have all the skills I need to succeed and now it’s time to be confident. The hay is in the barn.

4. Leave it all on the course

This one might seem obvious, but it’s worth saying: give your all to the things that matter. If it’s a race, finish completely spent. By the time I crossed the finish line this weekend, I had nothing left in me—I could barely keep jogging. But I had given the 13.1 miles everything I had, set a new personal record and truly left it all on the course.

That same idea carries into other parts of life. If it’s a friendship, be present—give your time, energy and care, and show them they matter. If it’s a class, show up, study, ask questions and put in the work. You can’t give your all to everything, but when you find what you care about, commit to it fully. Leave it all out there, and you’ll never be disappointed or left wondering “what if.”

5. Breathe

It sounds simple, but it’s easy to forget, in races and in life. Breathe. Center yourself. Find a place to relax and just be.

During the race this past weekend, it began to snow, and the temperature was below twenty degrees. Each breath came out in a small white puff against the cold air, a visible reminder to slow down and stay present. When I started to lose my rhythm and felt out of breath, I reminded myself to breathe, to settle my thoughts, find my pace again and trust that I could keep going.

Breathing is what grounds us when things feel overwhelming. Whether it’s mile ten of a race or a stressful week of classes, taking a deep breath can bring us back to the moment and remind us that we’re capable of pushing through.

I’m incredibly grateful that running has been a part of my life these past few years, and a steady, reliable teacher through all the ups and downs of high school and college. It’s taught me patience, resilience and how to find joy in the process, not just the finish line. I hope that anyone reading this finds their own version of that – something that grounds them, challenges them and reminds them to keep moving forward.