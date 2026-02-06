Midterm Season Survival 101

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterm season has a way of piling everything on at once, compressing exams and deadlines into a short stretch of time that leaves little room for error.

I know this pattern well. Multiple midterm exams land in the same week while assignments continue as if nothing has changed. You can spend an entire day studying, feel productive in the moment, and still end the night feeling behind. The midterm rush creates the illusion that everything is equally urgent and equally important, which makes it difficult to decide where your effort actually belongs.

The key to getting through midterm season is not doing more. It is prioritizing intentionally. When time is limited, effort must be directed, not evenly distributed.

For me, this often looks like choosing depth over coverage. Instead of touching every subject every day, I focus on the exam or assignment with the most weight and accept that something else will get less attention. That choice can feel uncomfortable, but it is often what makes the biggest difference. Trying to do everything at once usually leads to shallow progress across the board.

A few priorities that actually make a difference during midterm season:

● Time blocking both studying and assignments

● Prioritizing 6 to 8 hours of sleep over all-nighters

● Letting some tasks be “good enough”

● Building in buffer time

These priorities work because they force realism. Time blocking turns abstract stress into a visible plan. Prioritizing sleep improves focus and retention, even when staying up late can sometimes feel productive. Accepting that some tasks do not need perfection frees up energy for what matters most, while buffer time accounts for the fact that work almost always takes longer than expected.

There is also pressure that comes from comparison during this period. Everyone looks busy and composed. Libraries fill up, friends are harder to reach, and it can seem like everyone else has a system that works. What is less visible is how common it is to feel behind, uncertain and stretched thin at the same time.

That is where guilt often enters. Even after a productive day, it can feel like you should have done more. This feeling is not always a sign that you are failing. Often, it is simply a response to a compressed workload and high expectations.

Managing your energy is just as important as managing your time. Studying while exhausted makes it harder to concentrate and retain information, which can turn an already intense stretch into a longer, more draining process than it needs to be.

Midterm season is intense, but it is temporary. It does not define your intelligence, your work ethic, or your future. Feeling overwhelmed during this time is not a personal shortcoming. It is a reasonable response to a demanding academic structure.

Midterm season is survivable. You do not need to do everything perfectly. You need to prioritize intentionally and move through the week one decision at a time.