Seasonal Depression, or the “Winter Blues,” can be a real challenge. It approaches every year, yet I somehow feel unprepared each time. Unfortunately, London, Ont., has a reputation for its cold winters and grey skies, so these feelings of sadness or hopelessness are oftentimes inevitable. However, with the proper habits and precautions, these feelings can be reduced, if not entirely avoided. Here are my six tips for coping with feelings of seasonal depression and still making the most of your second semester!

1. Make a Routine

Without a routine in the winter, sleep cycles can become disrupted, and feelings of depression will inevitably heighten. I’d suggest making a routine for yourself and sticking to it every morning. Try waking up at 9:00 a.m. and take five minutes of your day to journal or meditate. Or every night before bed, try reading 10 pages of your current book. I like to make a checklist every night before I sleep so I can immediately strive towards my goals the following morning. Maintaining consistent daily goals–no matter how big or small–can offer you a sense of purpose or accomplishment, ultimately reducing feelings of depression or a general lack of motivation. I always feel good when I complete a task and can check it off my list.

2. Take Vitamin D

Since the amount of sunlight we’re exposed to decreases in the winter, your body’s vitamin D production will also naturally fall. During the harsh London winters, this is an inevitable outcome. When our bodies lack vitamin D, we undergo several symptoms, including low energy and fatigue and increased feelings of seasonal affective disorder. Taking vitamin D supplements can help combat these low emotions. Although the effects are not immediate, consistently taking these supplements throughout the winter will prove to be helpful in the long run. I like taking the Nature Bounty ones!

3. Purchase a Sun Light Therapy Lamp

Another great way to increase vitamin D levels is by purchasing a Sun Light Therapy Lamp or Light Box. These lights mimic the feeling of natural sunlight, which can lift your mood and prevent feelings of seasonal depression. I own the Fascare one from Amazon. It’s best used within the first hour after waking up and within close proximity to where you’re laying down or sitting. I would recommend making this purchase if your mood feels significantly impacted by London’s dull weather and you miss the feeling of summer sunshine. Although it’s not the exact same thing, it can definitely offer some relief.

4. Start New or Continue Old Hobbies

Hobbies are another great strategy to maintain feelings of accomplishment and motivation. During previous winters, I’ve found myself running on autopilot; attending lectures and studying took so much mental effort that my interests were left on the back burner. However, I’ve made extra effort this winter to maintain my hobbies, such as working out or reading, and have felt an undeniable boost in my mood. If we become too hyper-focused on school or work, we lose sight of our personal interests–the very things that make us feel like ourselves. Even if this means taking a five-minute break from studying to finish that one painting or picking up an old favourite book, the improvements to your sense of happiness and accomplishment can be drastic.

5. Connect with Others

During winter, it’s tempting to stay inside all day. Without intending to, we isolate ourselves from our friends and family in an effort to stay comfortable and warm. Making the extra effort to connect with others–whether that be over FaceTime or meeting up in a coffee shop after class–can make a huge difference in preventing feelings of withdrawal or loneliness. I’d suggest trying to make plans with a friend at least once a week, and give yourself something to look forward to!

6. Staying Active

Staying active is one of my most important tips for combating seasonal depression. During the winter, it’s easy to stay inside all day and avoid physical activity, but our bodies will feel the negative effects as a result. I love going to the gym on campus, but it’s not always possible, given the weather or my busy schedule. YouTube has a bunch of easy and free videos that can help you stay active, including HIIT dance workouts or pilates, which will definitely get your blood pumping and endorphins flowing. One of my favourite fitness YouTubers is MadFit. She has a bunch of dance/workout videos that are not only easy to do from home, but super fun as well!

Feelings of seasonal depression are not something to be ashamed of. It’s oftentimes an unavoidable side effect to external factors, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make the extra effort to find new or old ways to feel good! And remember–with every cold winter day that passes, brighter days are coming.