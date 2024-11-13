The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

The idea of having a winter arc has been trending around social media, but what does it necessarily mean? It’s time dedicated towards self growth and improving. Whilst in the cold months people tend to lose sight of their goals, this idea is to reverse that effect. Your “winter arc” is when you grow to be a better person based on your daily habits. Whether it’s mentally, physically, or both, you base your goals off your own personal focus. Many people choose to start the new year with resolutions for that new beginning, but why wait? Nothing is stopping you from starting those goals now, other than just yourself. So once the hours of sunlight get shorter and the temperature begins to drop, consider it a challenge to not lose your motivation.

An important disclaimer to remember while creating your plan is how this journey is your own. Nobody else is the same as you, therefore do you have to perform the same as them. Customize your ideal winter arc based on what will help achieve your goals.

Increasing amounts of movements per week – Being active is a big portion of winter arcs for many people, all for various reasons. Whether is is to consistently move their body, to shape their physique differently, or to help better their mental health. Choose your top priority and base your movement on that. Whether you want to start lifting in the gym, or taking daily outdoor walks, there is no “right choice” in your decision. Remember it’s simply your choice. There are many studies surrounding the positive benefits exercise can offer you, outside of only physical. It is known to reduce stress, improve your sleep, and increase your self-esteem. Exercise also releases endorphins which are the brain chemicals that contribute towards your mood and happiness levels. So find what is best fit for you and work it into your schedule.

Prioritize resting – we deserve hibernation too! Our bodies naturally produce more melatonin in the winter; use it to your advantage. Most humans tend to lack fulfilling nights of sleep on a daily basis, so rather than viewing the earlier sunset as a negative factor, reshape it into being a benefit towards your health. Good sleep leads to better mental and cognitive health, so don’t cut yourself short and allow more time to rest. Create a time frame that is best fit to your schedule and aim to get as much sleep as possible (while maintaining healthy habits). It’s important to prevent oversleeping, and minimizing naps. Rather, allow yourself to get to sleep earlier in the nights than usual. You may be surprised with the positive affects it has on your body and mental health.

Base your meals on the season – Not having as much access to locally grown produce in the winter can be a struggle, however there are ways to work around this. Rather than fruits playing a large role in your diet, you can rather consume more vegetables. Between sweet potatoes, carrots, kale, etc., these are great sources of nutrients that we need. Having less external ways to maintain your vitamin levels in the winter, it is highly important that you are consuming them internally. We want to avoid vitamin deficiency at all costs so explore your options of winter produce. Also remember not all eating must be strictly vegetable based. Take advantage of the colder weather by making warmer foods. Such as eating more soup and oatmeal. These are comforting yet nutritious meals you can consume in the colder months. Eating healthy shouldn’t be a chore. Explore your options and get creative in ways that will interest you. Additionally, balance is important! As much as we should fuel our bodies, we also deserve a sweet treat every so often! Balance is crucial, and that goes both ways. Your eating doesn’t need to be perfect, allow room for your sweet cravings.

Increase dopamine menu – It is easy to get down on yourself during the winter months. We also lack vitamin d and fresh air which can lead to seasonal depression. However, dopamine is the rewarding chemical in our brains that can affect our emotions. Our moods shape so much about us, so take care of those winter mood swings by increasing dopamine induced activities. Whether it’s a comfort meal, a comfort show or movie, a sweet treat, or practicing self care, these are all ways to boost your mood and help combat seasonal depression. Offer yourself time to do something you genuinely enjoy. It is so important to prioritize quality time with yourself. Find what makes you happy, and hold onto it.

Naturally, once the days begin to grow both darker and colder, we spend the majority of our day-to-day lives indoors. Rather than seeing this as being trapped, find activities that help you enjoy your time inside. Romanticize the colder weather and consider various cozy activities such as reading a book next to a lit candle, making hot chocolate while watching a movie, or baking a new sweet treat. Don’t be afraid to try something new, now is the time to experiment new hobbies. You can get crafty and scrapbook, you can learn how to crotchet, or even start doing puzzles. The possibilities are endless, you just have to open your mind to the wide variety of options.



Make goals by the month – You never know where you will be each month in your life so base your goals off the time in during that present moment. Unfortunately a lot of things in life are unpredictable so when an unplanned event happens, it’s important to allow some flexibility with your goals. It’s one thing to make excuses, it’s another to overwhelm yourself beyond your own capacity. Everyone handles pressure differently, so as important as it is to not lose sight of your goals, you also need to maintain mental stability. So draft your personal plan, hold yourself accountable, but make room for flexibility. Remember, what good is physical improvements if your mental state is declining alongside it?