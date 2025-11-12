Walking Heals the Soul

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favorite time of day is four o’clock, when I am done with school and work and I can finally put my headphones in, clear my head, and get my body moving. Walking has seriously saved my mental health. My daily walks are my time—my time to meditate, reflect, and feel centered in my soul and body. I started walking every Sunday with my mom when I was a freshman in high school. During our afternoon time, it was our time to chat and deepen our relationship. Throughout the year, I started walking daily in the evening so I could start to wind myself down after a long day. Now, five years later, while in college, I look forward to my walk every day. Whether it is a beautiful sunny day or the coldest winter day, I will always force myself outside to take a breath of fresh air and get some vitamin D on my skin. Since I don’t get to walk with my mom anymore, I started to call her every day on my walk. My mom and I are best friends; she is my person, and even though we get in fights and have disagreements, at the end of the day, we are always there for each other.

College can be hard, from piles of assignments, having to maintain friendships, and having a job at the end of each day, my mind is almost always cloudy and going a million miles a minute. For me, getting into the routine and giving myself alone time or setting time away to call my mom keeps my negative thoughts and feelings at bay. Walking allows me to do something active while not having to worry about other things, like homework. I struggle with anxiety almost every day of my life, and having the ability to walk allows me to stay calm and feel one with my body. During the cold, winter months, I struggle mentally the most. From the shorter days, the colder winds, it can make my world feel heavy and dark. Often, I am not in the mood to bundle up in layers of coats and force myself outside I somehow always make it outside and go on my 30-45 minute walk. More times than not, when I get back from my adventure, I always feel ten times better. My body feels loose and relaxed, and my mind feels calm and still. I am not going to lie, it can always be so hard to find the motivation to get up and get movin’, especially after a mentally draining day. After those long days, the only person I want to talk to is my mom, and she knows me so well that after a hard day she always asks, “Why don’t you go out for a walk?” and often she will go on one to so we don’t feel alone.

I am very grateful that I can go walking pretty much every day, and throughout the year, walking has become less of a workout and more like a need for my soul. Life gets challenging, and as it does, my anxiety increases. Some days, I am so far into my head I can barely function, and the last thing I want to do is get out of bed, but I always remind myself that it will make me feel better, and I am always right. I feel more connected to my mind and body, and feel like I can function through life more easily. If you feel like life is heavy, and you are struggling with mental health, just know I understand you. It is hard, it is lonely, and I encourage you to get up and go for a walk, even if it is just for five minutes. Breathe in the fresh air and take a glimpse at the beautiful nature surrounding you. The fall is a beautiful time to get outside and see the beautiful reds, oranges, and yellows filling the trees and creating a beautiful landscape outside. Walking, as simple as it may seem, is more than just exercise; it is a meditation that draws you closer to yourself and a way to heal your soul from the weight of the world.