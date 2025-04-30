The Magical Moments From This Year’s Boston Marathon

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Marathon Monday in Boston is a day like no other. As a runner myself, participating in this marathon would be a dream. 26.2 miles of passion, support, and love push these runners towards the infamous blue and yellow finish line. From the elites competing for a course record to the everday athletes completing a goal they set out for themselves, each runner is a fighter. There is a reason this race is unlike no other. The course is unforgiving. The first five miles is a downhill slope, but once mile 20 hits, every runner is confronted by this course’s notorious Heartbreak Hill, an uphill battle between miles 20 and 21-the ultimate test of endurance and determination.

The strength and willpower required by each participant compounded by the energy of the crowd is what makes this race so beautiful. Every year, there are magical marathon moments that uphold Boston’s renowned reputation. Here are a few from this year that will hopefully inspire you to tune in to next year’s race!

Sharon Lokedi

In order to understand the absolute powerhouse that this woman is, we need to venture back to 2014. That year, the women’s course record was set by Buzunesh Deba, an Ethiopian long-distance runner, with a time of 2:19:59. That’s an average pace of about 5:20 per mile…for 26.2 miles straight. This year’s winner, Sharon Lokedi, a Kenyan long-distance runner, smashed the course record by over two minutes, setting a new one at 2:17:22, with an average pace of about 5:14 per mile.

Let these stats sink in and try to truly appreciate just how powerful both these women are. These women, along with every woman to ever run this race (both elite and nonprofessionals), are true testaments to how far women have come in this marathon, as they have only been allowed to participate since 1972. Since then, these incredible athletes have made names for themselves, demolished course records, and inspired millions in the process. This video of Lokedi crossing the finish line and running into her mother’s arms is athletic girlhood at its finest.

Runboston48

68-year-old Mike Beeman, known as Runboston48 on TikTok, ran his 48th Boston Marathon this year, and made sure everyone knew it. He took social media by storm this past Monday with his iconic mantra, “Slay the day, rep the steps!” Because Boston is a college town, schools like Boston University, Wellesley College, and Boston College lined the streets to support their community members. Beeman did something special to show just how much he appreciates them.

Beeman truly embodies what it means to be a Boston Marathon runner. His grit, passion, and overall zest for life captured the hearts of millions in the streets and online.

Bill Richard: A Race of Honor

On April 15th, 2013, the Boston Marathon was interrupted by the horrifying sounds of multiple bombs going off by the course. The tragedy injured hundreds and took the lives of three. The youngest victim was an eight-year-old boy from Dorchester, Martin Richard. This fatality is a day that will never be forgotten, especially by the citizens of Boston.

This year, Martin’s father, Bill Richard, ran the Boston Marathon to honor his son who was taken from him too soon. It was an emotional experience for all who witnessed it. I truly cannot think of a more beautiful way to honor Martin’s legacy. To learn more about the Martin Richard Foundation, a movement that prioritizes compassion, humanity, and leadership, click here.

A Stranger’s Act of Kindness

34-year-old Pedro Arieta was within reach of running a sub 2:40:00 marathon when he saw an opportunity of kindness that couldn’t wait. Running nearby was 35-year-old Shawn Goodwin who collapsed on the course just moments before crossing the finish line. As runners passed Goodwin to achieve their goal times, Arieta sacrificed his own goal to help Goodwin to his feet and push him across the finish line. This was the ultimate act of humanity that brought tears to everyones eyes. The two crossed the finish line together, displaying the true meaning of sportsmanship.

If these moments of magic do not inspire you to run the Boston Marathon, I hope at the very least they inspire you to watch the race. The athleticism, passion, and kindness demonstrated by each runner is a sight to behold, and one I hope to witness in person some day.