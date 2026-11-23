This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s day and age, self-expression can be hard to not only see in others, but to have within ourselves. With pressures of likes, wanting to post the funniest picture, or choosing the perfect song our crush likes for our Insta post, how do we know when our actions become a performance instead of unique individuality? How do we decipher between a put-on and personality? Should we even care to find the distinction between the two? Self-expression is exactly what it sounds like, it’s an expression of yourself. Yet, when so much of our lives are posted, recorded, and evaluated by others, it’s easy to lose sight of who we’re actually expressing and being ourselves for. We think more about how something will be perceived by others instead of how it makes us feel. Sometimes, the things we claim that make us unique are the very things we’ve chosen because we want to be viewed in a specific way, we molded our personality on opinions. It’s so much easier said than done, but we need to be “us” for ourselves only and no one else.

Self-expression is often something we encourage others to find and utilize, but we struggle to find and do that within ourselves. It’s like dating advice, we know all the answers but somehow our lives never reflect our words. Everything is so much easier said than done, right? But whether our methods of showing our personality are through the clothes we wear, the food we eat or make, and the songs we listen to, showing off who we are as people is one of the most important things you can do, and one of the most vulnerable places to be in, we don’t give enough credit to that kind of confidence.

Can Self Expression be Defined?

With all this talk about self-expression, we should probably define it. So, what is it? According to the Webster Dictionary, self expression is defined as, “the act of displaying or communicating your own personality, thoughts, feelings, beliefs, or identity to the outside world.” Self-expression is not hiding, but gleaming. It isn’t always a punch in the face, but it’s visible, it’s there to be seen within someone.

That sounds fairly simple, right? Just share a song with some friends and boom, expression. But there’s so much more that goes into “showing off” oneself. It’s the stories you choose to share, the songs you listen to religiously, the art you create. It’s the way you carry yourself, the way you smile, the way you speak. Nowadays, we tend to view self-expression through a surface-level lens. We see the newest stuff, the best clothes, prettiest hair and feel inferior or not “cool” enough. It’s so much deeper than that, though. It’s what makes you, you, that you choose to share with the public.

The interesting thing about self-expression though is that it doesn’t have to make sense to anyone else and there are no defining rules for it. Your personality doesn’t need to be proven to anyone, and it doesn’t always need a stage to be shown-off on. The best way to show your true self is to not care who is or isn’t watching, It’s not curating a post for specific eyes. It’s the beautiful way of being you.

Why Self Expression is Scary.

I won’t deny it, self-expression can be such a terrifying thing. In a modernized world of comment sections and share buttons, anyone at any point can leave their own two-cents on the way you are and the way you live your life. I won’t shame you for being scared, I am too. But there are ways to combat this, people of inspiration, and methods to staying true to yourself.

There is a deep vulnerability when it comes to showing others who you are. Maybe people won’t like the art you create, maybe they have a comment on your clothing choice for the day. When you express yourself, you open the door for others to have an opinion or an idea. The possibility of rejection becomes more blaring than the freedom of being you, so we sink back to the corner of our selves. We can mirror others who have gotten positive feedback on their individuality (it’s a horrible thing but unfortunately very true). We pick parts of others to curate our own personality that maybe, just maybe, people will like and accept.

This brings us back to an important question, how do we know when our actions become a performance instead of unique individuality?

There is nothing wrong with taking inspiration from others or experimenting with different versions of yourself. In fact, that is part of figuring out who you are. The problem begins when we start making decisions based entirely on how other people might perceive us. Self-expression should feel like an extension of yourself, not another expectation you have to live up to.

How to Start the Search FOR you.

So, where do we begin on the journey towards genuine self-expression? It all starts with you. Put the phone down and breathe. Stop putting so much pressure on yourself to try and be something you are not. You don’t need to find a signature style, you don’t need to be some fantastic glimmering unicorn. You don’t need a distinct personality or hobbies, you don’t need a niche interest that you can post about four times a week. You are allowed to be a work in progress, you are allowed to still be on the search of you. You don’t need to be extravagant to say you are expressing yourself.

Start with the little things. Listen to the music you enjoy, even if others may not like it. Heck, listen to it if you love it, even if it’s the most popular song (it’s popular for a reason, it’s good!). Try a new hobby that has been peeking through from the back of your mind for ages. Try on an outfit you were always scared to wear and analyze how it makes you feel. The finding of “self” is one big life long experiment, so don’t feel glued down to one thing, one way of dressing, one way of communicating, and one way of being you. You are all the things you once were, you are, and will become.

You don’t have to be the most interesting or funniest person in the room, follow the latest trends, or completely reinvent yourself to be unique. What makes us unique is the experiences we have, the many ways in which our minds work, how we hold ourselves when we walk down the street. Self expression is always monumental, it’s all of the little things adding up that we choose to share with the world.

Like I said, the most pure form of self expression is being you and not caring who is watching. It’s hard, it takes time, but once you find that confidence in yourself and you decide to fully let yourself shine, doors will open, connections will be curated, and you will love yourself.

