Popular La-Roche-Posay Product Has Been Recalled By The FDA   

La-Roche-Posay is recommended worldwide by a variety of accredited dermatologists. That might change after their latest recall of their Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment.

What You Need To know

As of March 11, 2025, the United States Food and Drug Administration began alerting the public of a product recall regarding the brand La-Roche-Posay due to concerns about levels of Benzene. The product being recalled turned out to be their “Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment”.

Although the product is sold through a variety of methods, the recall is only being applied at the retail level. Many batches of Effaclar Duo have been produced; the specific batch the FDA noted as dangerous to consumers is that which has a lot number of MYX46W and an expiration date of April 2025.

Why is This an Issue?

Benzoyl Peroxide is an ingredient included in the Effaclar Duo treatment. Sometimes, within Benzoyl Peroxide, Benzene is able to form at high levels. Benzene is an aromatic hydrocarbon used to manufacture tires, detergents, adhesives, drugs, and other items. With elevated levels and high exposure, Benzene can cause problems for humans.

For example, while the chemical can kill acne, “it also kills the good bacteria that keep your skin healthy,” stated Dr. Kaitlyn Rose, a licensed pharmacist and beauty writer. In addition, Benzene can cause cells to not work properly. For example, it can alter the levels of antibodies in one’s blood and cause the loss of white blood cells.

Due to the effects of Benzene, long-term health problems are something to look out for. These can include issues regarding blood, fertility, and bones. The Department of Health and Human Services has even said that “Benzene causes cancer in humans.”

FDA Involvements

The FDA decided to begin an investigation after it received testing from an unnamed third party, which sparked concerns regarding elevated levels of Benzene in various products. The agency performed a study in which they tested 95 different acne products containing Benzoyl Peroxide, in hopes they could determine if there was possible Benzene contamination.

Out of the 95, the FDA only found 6 products with elevated levels of Benzene. Aside from La-Roche-Posay’s Effaclar Duo product, 5 others have been identified along with their expiration dates and lot numbers. According to the FDA, they are the following products:

Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser- Exp: Sept. 2025, Lot #: 2309328

SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion- Exp: Mar. 2025, Lot #: 2430600

Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator- Exp: Jul. 2025, Lot #: V4204A

Walgreens Tinted Acne Treatment Cream- Exp: Mar. 2026, Lot #: 49707430

Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief Cream Benzoyl Peroxide 5%- Exp: Oct. 2025, Lot #: V3305A; V3304A

Who is La-Roche-Posay?

La-Roche-Posay is a world-renowned skincare brand owned by the larger group of L’Oréal. According to their website and advertisements, they are “recommended by 100,000 dermatologists worldwide”. The brand partners with dermatologists and focuses on the safety of its clients. They claim they have “25 years of extensive research” and have conducted over “750+ studies”.

More information about the company and its products can be found at www.laroche-posay.us. For more details about dangerous chemicals and current recalls, visit www.fda.gov or www.cdc.gov