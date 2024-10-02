Misconceptions About Self-Care In College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the transition from summer break to back to school has come and gone, I feel confident enough to write on the topic of routine, specifically how to implement self-care into one, and why it’s hard. Humans are habitual in nature, meaning that we like to stick to what we know works for us. It can be hard finding time to lay out an entire day and repeating the very next day, which is why I say, don’t do that. Rather, I am trying to convey that if you can try and find at least one thing that you can stick to doing every (or almost) every day, then it will overall be a benefit to you. However–what do we do on the days when we’re really just not feeling it?

One of the goals that I had set for myself earlier this year was to adopt healthier habits–whether that had to do with my physical or emotional health. When it was time to come back to school I knew I would have to prioritize my practiced healthy habits. In order to stay organized, I made sure to get an agenda book for the 2024-25 academic year. I have been mapping out not just my upcoming week, but important dates and tasks for the month as well.

There was something I needed to keep in mind: school is a priority, but comfort is important.

In college it can be hard to find time for self-care. Some people don’t believe it’s important at all. I’d disagree, and say that it is just as important to enjoy time alone as with others. Taking time to yourself doesn’t have to be a big ordeal, so why does it seem so unattainable? One way that I have been recently trying to spend some time for myself and unwind is by setting aside 15-20 minutes a night to read a book I’ve recently started (One Day by David Nicholls, is currently warming my nightstand). Sure, it’s been cathartic to get 70 pages in over the course of some days but still, part of me seems like I have to read in order to maintain some sort of productive nature. In this case, I like my night time to be spent watching an episode of a show, where I don’t even have to think.

Taking care of yourself can get boring and monotonous. I often struggle with the repetitiveness of routine, and I could say that it sometimes makes me feel crazy. Sure, my days are organized and I have my set free time, so why is there this voice in the back of my head telling me I’m not having enough fun?

Another issue that can arise with taking time to yourself, if you’re like me, is the inherent anxiety behind it. I am someone that deals with anxiety on a day-to-day basis. One of the quirks that comes with it is the anxiety of not missing routine. So, if there is ever an instance that I were to miss a day of routine, it would probably make me feel worse than better. It’s a sad truth, but I struggle deeply when I miss something, so I couldn’t imagine feeling worse when I am supposed to be relaxed and feeling better.

If anything can be taken away from this personal spiel about the notion of self-care and maintaining routines–it’s to simply do what works for you. The person that knows you best is yourself, so you shouldn’t feel obligated to let an influencer convey to you that you need to spend your day a certain way. And along with doing what works for you, also remember to take a step back and try to take things easy when needed. Our bodies and minds are so much happier and more efficient when they are rested properly, which is why, to conclude, I am saying that my favorite form of self-care is napping.