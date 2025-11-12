Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Recent Brain Aneurysm: Here’s What You Should Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The social icon, actress, SKIMS founder, and mother of 4, Kim Kardashian, has shocked the public once again. She has recently shared with the world bits and pieces of her harrowing new diagnosis, a brain aneurysm. Since her diagnosis, Kim has made appearances on her family’s TV series, The Kardashians, and Good Morning America opening up about her illness. She has kept her responses brief and reserved, but that’s not stopping speculations. Kim claims that stress seems to be the main culprit, but could it be Kanye West, her former husband? Brain aneurysms affect roughly 3% of the general population and are certainly no joke. Thankfully, Kim seems to be okay as of late, but she is urging people to monitor their health more closely on a regular basis. It’s not every day that you see someone as influential as her with such a serious dilemma. Here’s what’s gone down so far.

The Rundown

The public was concerned after seeing a saddening clip of Kim getting emotional in a preview for the newest season of her and her family’s reality TV series, The Kardashians. After this teaser, Kim broke the ice in the first episode of the new season, which aired on October 22, 2025. According to Rachel McRady, a Digital News Editor for People Magazine, the audience can see bits like Kim going into an MRI machine for head scans and confessing to her family that “there was a little aneurysm.”

What Caused This?

Brain aneurysms can be caused by a multitude of things; Kim explained to her family the reasoning the doctors gave her, and noted, “they were like, ‘just stress.’ ” It is no wonder Kim Kardashian endures copious amounts of stress, between her children, businesses, and social pressures. Yet, there is other speculation for what may have caused this stress, and even the aneurysm too.

Was This Kanye’s Fault?

There has been talk that Kanye could have played a role in this illness. In another piece of footage where Kardashian was discussing the stress in her life due to the bar exam, the clip cut to her emotionally addressing her divorce to Kanye West, her ex-husband and father to her four children. Although the two had finalized their divorce in 2022, the generalized ongoing drama that swarms around Kanye could be what is pushing Kim. She noted that she had started to develop psoriasis again recently, adding that she hasn’t “had psoriasis since [she] got divorced, and it just started coming back.” This suggests that Kanye, stress, and Kim’s aneurysm could all be interlinked…just something to think about.

What Does This Mean for Kim?

According to the Mayo Clinic, when referring to a brain aneurysm, we need to imagine “a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain.” Other names for this condition include “cerebral aneurysm or intracranial aneurysm.” It is said that the majority of brain aneurysms that have not ruptured yet will not produce symptoms. Symptoms, if any, may include pain, numbness, seizures, etc. Despite these symptoms being associated with an aneurysm, Kim has not reported having any. That said, if this aneurysm were to rupture, the situation would be drastically different.

Kim’s Tips

In an interview with Good Morning America, Kim Kardashian opened up about all the scans she had to undergo. Kim told host Robin Roberts, “I did go and get a Prenuvo scan. And I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars[-Sinai] with the team.” She treated the conversation optimistically, highlighting that “everything works out.” Kim also shone a light on the importance of preserving our personal health more often. She encouraged viewers, explaining that “it’s just a good measure to go. Make sure that you always check everything.”She also reminded us that “health is wealth, and you just have to be careful with everything that you do.”

It is not every day that you see someone as influential as Kim Kardashian dealing with health issues as serious as a brain aneurysm. In retrospect, anything can happen to anyone at any time, and Kim’s advice is rational. We all can take note of this star’s tragedy and use it as motivation to nurture our own personal health.