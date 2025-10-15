How to “Unwind” (Or Attempt To, At Least)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s set the scene, shall we?

Two-hour exam. I have to write three 3-page essays in two hours. I’ve prepared extensively for this, taken notes, and drafted the bones of each essay. Stressed out of my mind, all I can think about is the next two hours of my life. Everything is riding on this exam. Is it worth my entire grade? Nope. Have I made it a bigger deal than it is? Abso-freaking-lutely. My friend asks me, “How do you plan on unwinding after this exam?” “Unwinding?” I plan on being more useful in my life than unwinding.

By now it has come to my attention that I don’t take enough time for myself, apparently. What was a girl to do? I had to be productive – it was midterms season. I couldn’t justify just sitting and existing, I couldn’t even fathom not using my brain. If I’m watching a movie, I’m multitasking by reading articles or trying to plan my next paper. But in reality, I want nothing more than to just sit in one spot with people I care about, talking, listening, and existing. I want the quiet and the contentment of not having deadlines over my head, not worrying about the next step or the next assignment. Getting ahead of the game, planning everything out to a tee, all of that is great, but it’s also a quick road to burnout. We need those breaks, those moments in between the rush of life and school so we don’t lose ourselves and our sanity. Learning to relax is a work in progress, but here are some ideas I’ve compiled so far (try them at your own risk).

Tea

My personal favorites are homemade chai, Earl Grey, chamomile, English breakfast, and mint tea with honey and ginger.

Dance break

Play Just Dance (Just Dance 2014 is the best in my humble opinion).

Film TikToks – I rarely ever post them, just filming them is enough sometimes.

Play loud music in your apartment (with your roommates’ approval) and just move your body.

Reading books that don’t require as much mental concentration

I love rom-coms and chick lit for how light and funny they are, but still have the “book” feel to them.

Focus settings on iPhone

One setting for school, one for personal, and one for sleep.

Only focus on what matters to you! I like separating my apps into what is important depending on the time of day so that I don’t get overwhelmed or distracted!

Working out – but your way

Pilates, yoga, lifting, HIIT, do whatever feels good! Any type of movement is good for you and is stress-relieving!

And my personal favorite: listening to one song on repeat.

I truly don’t know why it helps or why I pick certain songs, but listening to one on repeat sort of relaxes me in a way that playlists don’t. The repetition sort of blurs everything together, and you can really think about the song and feel everything in it.

Recent favorites of mine have been “Tonight You Are Mine” by The Technicolors, “Knee Socks” by Arctic Monkeys, “makes me want you” by sombr, “East Coast” by HAFFWAY, and “Peach” by The Front Bottoms.

I’m still working on being okay with taking time for myself, and even as I type this right now, I’m watching TV with my roommates. I need to become more okay with being fully present in the moment with myself and allowing myself to relax when I need to or even just want to.

Let yourself relax when you need to. And drink some water. It helps.