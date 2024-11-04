How To Combat Seasonal Depression In College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For most of us college is our first time on our own, and that can be lonely enough. But battling seasonal depression in college can be extremely hard when you feel alone. But there are effective ways that can help you manage the symptoms and maintain your happiness. College life can already be stressful for most of us, trying to balance your academics, and your social life while also trying to maintain self care is very important.

Here are some ways to combat seasonal depression while in college

Sunlight:

Natural sunlight has been proven to be one of the best ways to help improve your mood and your circadian rhythm. Trying to spend time outdoors during daylight hours and soak up some sunlight in the morning could be beneficial in helping you combat seasonal depression. Even taking a short walk between classes can help make a difference

Staying Physically Active

Making exercise a part of your regular routine will also help improve your mood. Physical activity has been proven to boost your endorphins and your serotonin. Both of which help improve your mood and energy. Try to incorporate regular workouts into your weekly routine, it doesn’t matter whether its going to the gym, taking a fitness class, or engaging in outdoor activities.

Maintaining Social Connections.

Staying connected with friends and family can help combat the isolation that is occasionally felt during seasonal depression. Make an effort to spend time with friends, clubs, study groups, or participate in group activities to maintain social interaction. Never hesitate to reach out for support if you’re feeling down. Many colleges offer mental health services that can provide amazing support, such as counseling and group support.

Manage Stress

Managing stress by practicing mindfulness exercises like deep breathing, meditation, or muscle relaxation, can help reduce stress and improve your mood. Apps like Headspace or Calm can guide you through these practices. Another thing that could help you is taking breaks. Balancing academic life and personal time is key. Breaks, especially during long study sessions, can help reduce stress and prevent burnout.

Navigating college life (some of us for the first time) is challenging enough, and dealing with seasonal depression can feel like an additional burden. However, some small changes can make a meaningful difference. By taking steps to embrace natural sunlight, stay physically active, build strong social connections, and manage stress effectively, you can reduce the impact of seasonal depression and maintain a balanced, positive outlook. Remember, seeking help isn’t a sign of weakness; many colleges have resources designed to support you through difficult times. Prioritize self-care, lean on your circle, and know that you are not alone.