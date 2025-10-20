Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Cameron Smith / Her Campus
West Chester | Culture

How My Life At College Is Like A Skyscraper

Rachael Weiser Student Contributor, West Chester University
I really like the song “Skyscraper” by Demi Lovato. I love how the words lift me up, like I am floating. Skyscrapers are high and they seem to touch the sky. When I lived in the city, I saw skyscrapers touch the sky as I craned my neck up on the sidewalk. When it poured outside, the water dripped down from the skyscrapers.

skyline of New York at night
Photo by Luca Bravo from Unsplash

Sometimes, I feel tall and sturdy like a skyscraper. But inside, “my windows still are broken” because I live with unhealed pain. My journey of healing is like a skyscraper: long, complicated, and confusing. 

Many people have tried to break me, “like I’m made of glass, like I’m made of paper,” but each time, I have risen from the ground like a skyscraper. It was difficult to rise from the ground like a skyscraper because skyscrapers take a long time to build. I am still building my skyscraper.

woman leaning on door looking out onto the city
Photo by Kinga Cichewicz from Unsplash

In college, I had to rise from the ground like a skyscraper when I was struggling. I had many issues that arose throughout college. As the smoke has cleared from my past problems, I live with the impacts of its residue. In detail, its residue clings to my lungs, making it hard for me to emotionally breathe. So, I breathe in the warm memories, and I breathe out the bad memories. 

As I walk away from the people who hurt me, I watch them “run, run, run” because they are disappearing from my life, as they fade into the distance, far from where I can see them.

I hope you rise like a skyscraper when people try to break you and tear you down. You deserve to rise above. 

Rachael Weiser

West Chester '26

I am an English major and earning my Global Awareness Pathway Certificate at West Chester University of Pennsylvania. I am an observant, creative, intuitive, open-minded, and compassionate person. I have a passion for all types writing. In 2021, I won the Excellence in Creative Writing Award. In 2020, I won first place for the Mahatma Gandhi Essay Writing Award (Association of Indians South Jersey Chapter. In 2017, I won first place for The Siegelbaum Literary and Visual Arts Competition. I have also had several writing internships.