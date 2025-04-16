You Need To Have An Unplugged Meal With Friends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

One of my close friends had an assignment for her class, where she and our group had to have a meal together. The catch was that during this meal, there was to be no use of electronic devices. This meant that none of us could have our phones out, no TV show or movie to accompany us during our meal, and no music. At first, this felt a little daunting. I prefer to eat my meal with background noise, whether that be a show or some music. This allows me to feel more comfortable eating around others. Even with these benefits, the presence of electronic devices can isolate people and cause a disconnect in communication.

‘Unplugged’ Meal Experience

Once we began our ‘unplugged’ meal, I started to enjoy it. The removal of electronics was enlightening. My friends and I usually have engaging conversations with one another; however, during this experience, it was even better. There were fewer distractions and disconnects in our talk. There was a better connection between all of us and a great flow of conversation while initiating deeper discussions. I was nervous going into this that we wouldn’t have enough to talk about, but our meal ended up taking approximately 2 hours. After this ‘unplugged’ meal that we had, I realized that I wanted to do this more often. I loved everything it stood for and the benefits it provided my friends and me.

Benefits Of ‘Unplugged” Meals

Greater Connection

Without the distractions caused by phones, tablets, computers, or the television, those who participate in ‘unplugged’ meals engage in meaningful conversations. This leads to stronger bonds, deeper connections, and a better understanding of each other’s thoughts and feelings. These meals increase engagement and create a lively environment. It also encourages people to listen and respond critically. Honestly, it is just fun to be fully engaged in a conversation with loved ones. You pick up on things you may not have noticed before.

Stress Reduction

Being on social media can be stressful, especially when using it as a distraction from the assignments piling up. I also find that constant notifications from posts that my friends send can be stressful, especially when they expect you to watch and interact with them promptly. Therefore, removing devices during a meal creates a calmer and relaxed atmosphere. This also aids in allowing everyone to unwind and fully immerse themselves in the present moment.

Increased Gratitude

When the focus is on the food in front of you and the people who surround you, it encourages a greater sense of gratitude for the moment. During my ‘unplugged’ meal with friends, I found myself feeling nostalgic at the moment. It was like I knew it was going to be a core memory of college for me. It was so impactful towards my friendships and connections. I was grateful for everything that had led me to that moment. It is also said that gratitude is linked to improved well-being and overall happiness.

Mindful Eating

Without the distractions of screens, it is more likely that those who participate in ‘unplugged’ meals can focus on the meal itself. This means getting to truly feel and enjoy the tastes of the meal. This leads to better digestion and satisfaction with the meal. Not only that, but it encourages good table manners, such as how you eat and how you engage with those around you.

Overall, having ‘unplugged’ meals with friends and family has many benefits. It may seem silly or even scary, however, it is well worth it in the long run. It has helped build further connections with my friends. When we had this meal together, we held it outside. This added another layer to the meal, as we were able to engage with the environment around us and take n the nature and beauty of the WCU campus. If you haven’t officially tried this with your group of people, I highly recommend it. It may improve your relationship with those around you. I hope to encourage ‘unplugged’ times more often with my group of friends.