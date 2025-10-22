Crystal Girls, Where Did You Go?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2020 and 2021, crystals were becoming “trendy”. Spirituality was becoming something that was “cool” instead of a way of life. Things like moldavite and tarot cards were the new “thing”. Crystal hauls and “my spiritual morning routine” were common videos to see on social media. Now, instead of having a morning coffee, they would have dandelion root tea and do a yoga session. All of these things can definitely benefit your way of life. As someone who grew up with a spiritual family, crystals and yoga were the norm. Seeing all of this on social media was so cool and really gave people something to connect to, though, where did it all go?

As someone whose room is covered in crystals and does yoga regularly, I found that social media was a place to connect about these practices, which it was. My friends started to get interested in tarot and crystals, and we would go to our local crystal shops on the weekends. It was great. At this time, I felt more connected to my family as well. My grandmother loved tarot and was always practicing. So, while these were things my family did for years, I truly felt connected to it once my friends started to do it too. It gave us so many similar interests and things to talk about. Though after a year or two, people stopped wanting to learn about these practices. This past week I have seen videos titled “going through my old crystal collection”, though why did we stop? This is just another example of things becoming trendy. While I understand that there are probably many people who follow these practices, it is not as much as it once was. These practices are not meant to be “trendy”, they are a way of life and have so much history and culture. When things like sage and dream catchers started to show on my For You Page, people started to forget where they came from. While these just started to become “trendy” for the majority, Native Americans and many other cultures have been practicing this for centuries. That is part of the problem with trends, they forget that these “trends” have been here all along.

Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus

I get it, trends are trends for a reason. But learning the history of these trends is important. Along with that, practice things that truly resonate with you. Spirituality is beautiful and is something that can truly change one’s life. Though when it becomes trendy, it conceals its true purpose and can be practiced in a way that could be considered inaccurate. So, with that being said, learn about crystals, yoga, tarot, whatever you feel called to, though at the same time, practice and learn it respectfully. By doing this, you may discover something much more meaningful than a “trend”.

If you are the type of person who misses these types of videos and this side of social media, me too. While I can’t promise that these types of videos will come back the same as they once were, I have found a few creators who grew up with and continue with these practices even after they were “trendy”.