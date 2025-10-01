Binge Watch, Heal, Repeat: The Importance Of A Comfort Show 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all probably heard at least once in our lives that binge-watching TV is bad. While that statement rings true in most instances, there are exceptions, and “comfort shows” are one of them. For those who may not know, a “comfort show” is pretty self-explanatory; a show one watches that provides a sense of safety and/or comfort. Tall and small, almost everyone has one, and if you don’t, I would highly advise adopting one.

Personally, my comfort show is Friends, and it is my everything. I have been watching it for 8+ years and know almost every word. But why do I love it so much? How do I never become sick of it? That TV series has grown up with me; It has seen my middle school and high school years, breakups, moving houses, and now college. It has provided comfort through everything, and that can sometimes be the beauty of a TV show. It’s just a show. It’s there when you need it, doesn’t nag you if you don’t, its existence is to entertain you and provide you with positive feelings. So why not embrace it!

All this talk about comfort, but how can film alone provide you with that? For starters, it can give you a sense of home. Being at college can be stressful for anyone, and most tend to get homesick. Kicking back with your favorite series from home can help remind you of a place in which you feel safe and regulated.

Speaking of regulation, watching a comfort show can help you regulate your feelings. When you’re sad or stressed out, watching one of your favorites can help you tune out negative thoughts and overthinking. In the Verywell Mind media outlet, licensed clinical psychologist Aimee Daramus explains that “Sometimes, we need life to stay exactly the same for a few hours so that it can feel safe and stable.” A comfort show is a great way to aid that process.

We sometimes need comfort shows to tune thoughts out, but these series can also invite new thoughts in. Personally, when I do my schoolwork, I like to have a show on in the background. It acts as a distraction in a good way, tuning out negative thoughts to leave room to focus. People often like to use that method with music; I just replace the music with Friends.

An extra bonus of having a comfort show comes with making connections. Believe it or not, people have actually made friends with one another over just a TV show. It’s also always a good “fun fact” when you’re forced to awkwardly state one fact about yourself on the first day of class. Watching your comfort show with friends is always a great idea too; it can provide even more safety than just the show itself.

Comfort shows can act like a shoulder to cry on in a sense, and all of us can use that from time to time. We all get anxious, stressed, homesick, or sad, so we should take advantage of the “free help” comfort shows can provide. It is scientifically proven that comfort shows can help people in numerous ways, so this week, if you get the chance, try to sit somewhere comfy and hunker down with your favorite show. I am almost positive you won’t regret it.