A Month of Love, A Lifetime of Healing: Eating Disorder Awareness Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

February is often referred to as the month of love, due to Valentine’s Day falling in the middle of it. But for others, February is a month to spread awareness about the mental health condition with the second-highest mortality rate: Eating disorders. Although I have never personally struggled with an eating disorder, being a 20-year-old in college I have witnessed so many others around me struggle with their relationship with food and their body. Surrounded by unrealistic social media posts and beauty standards, it’s easy to get caught up and develop an unhealthy relationship with eating. But people don’t always understand the extent to which eating disorders affect everyday life, as well as how long they stay with people.

According to NEDA, which is the National Eating Disorder Association, 28.8 million Americans of all genders, races, ages, etc., will suffer from an eating disorder at some point in their lives. Eating disorders are a complex combination of psychological, biological, and sociocultural factors that set off someone’s genetic vulnerability. Types of eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating, pica, orthorexia, atypical anorexia, and more. It’s critical to spread awareness about this mental health condition that affects so many.

With the hope of inspiring others struggling to reach out for help, I asked my 23-year-old sister (and best friend) a few short questions about her experience with her eating disorder. She has struggled for a few years now but is making her way toward recovery, and wants to use her experience to help others going through the same thing.

What was the turning point that made you seek help (whether it was telling someone, being more open, etc.), and what did that process look like for you?

“I realized that I wasn’t able to get through a day without having a negative thought about my body or food. I didn’t know anybody around me who was dealing with the same thing, but I also knew I couldn’t deal with it alone anymore. Therapy has helped, but the main help has come from the love and support of my friends and family. If I’m having a harder day, it helps to tell them how I feel and allows me to gain the reality of the situation. It’s never good to keep things in your mind and I couldn’t imagine not talking to people about it; You always need people to lean on when going through something like this.”

What are some things you wish people understood about eating disorders that aren’t often talked about?

“It’s an everyday, 24/7 battle. I feel like with my anxiety and OCD, I’ll have amazing days where it’s nonexistent, but there is always a voice in the back of my head about my appearance. Even if I’m not consciously thinking about it, I’ll catch myself looking in every mirror and weighing myself multiple times a day. It somewhat turns into a habit and it honestly feels that way. Rather than feeling like an ongoing struggle, it’s just how I live now… And that’s where it becomes tricky. It becomes an addiction for people.”

How has your life improved in ways you didn’t expect since starting recovery?

“When you’re struggling, it controls everything. It’s easier to go out in public, sit at a restaurant, and eat in front of people. To people who don’t struggle with an eating disorder, this is a normal activity; But for those with an eating disorder, it’s a big accomplishment to be able to do this and not have anxiety about it. I wasn’t expecting to be so much more social.”

For someone struggling right now, what would you want them to hear from someone who’s been through it?

“More people are struggling than people think, and there is always support out there. From online resources to social media pages, there are support groups everywhere. There will be good days and bad days, and relapsing is a part of the healing process. Being open about everything going on truly does help make it easier to deal with. Some of my tips and tricks to help get through the day are meal prepping with safe foods and creating a list of things you feel comfortable eating. The most important thing to remember is there is ALWAYS support and you are ALWAYS loved.”

Eating disorders, along with other mental health conditions, are never easy to deal with. With the help of online support groups, therapy, and those around you, there is always someone around who cares. It may seem scary, but your loved ones will consistently be there to support and guide you through your journey to recovery. Your body is beautiful and your presence is appreciated!!

*EATING DISORDER: If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer.