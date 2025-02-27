This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

Let’s be real—university life is a constant juggling act. Between classes, assignments, co-op applications, and trying to maintain some kind of social life, it can feel like you’re always running on empty. And when deadlines pile up, it’s easy to think that the best way to stay on top of everything is to just push through, skipping breaks in favour of “just one more hour” of studying (or if you’re like me, constantly pulling all-nighters to make up for time not well spent during the day). Sound familiar?

But here’s the thing: taking breaks isn’t just about giving yourself a moment to breathe—it’s actually one of the best ways to boost productivity, stay motivated, and avoid burnout. If you’ve ever spent hours “studying” only to realize you don’t actually remember anything, that’s a major sign you need to hit pause and give your brain a rest. And no, mindlessly scrolling Instagram reels for twenty minutes doesn’t count as an effective break (sorry, truth hurts babe).

So, how do you take better breaks? The kind that leaves you feeling refreshed, recharged, and ready to tackle your to-do list? We’ve got you covered. Let’s dive into how to make the most of your downtime.

Why Breaks Matter (like, a lot)

If you’ve ever felt like your brain just stopped working after too much studying, you’re not imagining it. Our brains have a limited attention span, and when we push too hard without resting, we become way less effective. Instead of absorbing information, we just go through the motions—reading, re-reading, and still not retaining anything. We’ve all been there.

Taking intentional breaks improves focus, creativity, and overall well-being. And get this: your break strategy matters just as much as the break itself. So instead of zoning out on TikTok and calling it “self-care,” let’s talk about how to make breaks actually work for you.

Signs You Desperately Need a Break

Not sure if it’s time to step away? Here are some major red flags:



You’ve been rereading the same paragraph for ten minutes, and it doesn’t make sense

You’re exhausted but convinced you have to keep going

Even thinking about your assignment makes you want to cry

You're suddenly hyper-focused on something completely unrelated

Instead of getting sucked into a social media black hole, let’s talk about better ways to recharge.

The Best Ways to Take a Break

Change Your Scenery

If you’ve been glued to the same spot for hours, switch it up. Go to a different room, sit by a window, or take a walk around campus. A simple change in environment can make a huge difference.

Move Your Body

Get up, stretch, do a little dance, whatever works for you. Physical movement helps refresh your brain and shake off stress. A quick walk outside? Even better. Studies show that fresh air and movement improve focus way more than sitting on the couch.

Hydrate and Snack Smart

Your brain runs on fuel, so grab a snack that actually helps (fruit, nuts, even dark chocolate) and drink some water. Dehydration makes you much more tired than you realize.

Do Something Creative

Doodle, journal, play an instrument, whatever lets your brain shift gears. Engaging in creative activities has been proven to reduce stress and boost problem-solving skills. Bonus: it’s fun!

Power Nap (but keep it short)

If you’re really running on empty, a quick 10-20 minute nap can do wonders. Just set an alarm—anything longer and you might wake up groggy.

Breaks to Avoid

Mindless Scrolling

Social media sucks you in and leaves you feeling drained. Plus, a “quick scroll” somehow turns into 45 minutes of watching random reels.

Deep Emotional Conversations

We love a good heart-to-heart, but a mid-study session isn’t the time. Save the serious talks for later, trust me.

Overthink Your Break

If you spend more time deciding how to take a break than actually taking one, you’re missing the point. Just pick something and go for it. As much as I love him, don’t pull a Chidi Anagonye!

At the end of the day, breaks aren’t just a nice thing to do, they’re essential for staying sharp, motivated, and (somewhat) sane. So, next time you’re studying, remember that pushing through exhaustion isn’t the answer. Take a step back, recharge the right way, and come back stronger.