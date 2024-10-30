How to Make Peace with Fall’s Shorter Days and Earlier Nights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

As the days grow shorter and fall rolls in, it’s easy to fall victim to the change in weather. Many of us find ourselves a little down when the sun sets by 6 pm, and it’s tempting to just stay inside, waiting for the cold of winter to come. But fall doesn’t have to be a drag or a sign of what’s to come. This season is full of cozy moments and fun activities that can lift your spirits! Here are some easy tips to help you enjoy the season, make peace with those early nights, and avoid getting the winter blues.

1 – Maintain a Healthy Diet

As the weather changes, your body is going to crave easy, comforting foods that may make you more tired and crash towards the end of the day. Focus on a balanced diet rich in seasonal fruits, vegetables, and protein. Incorporate warm, comforting meals into your routine to keep you feeling satisfied and nourished — it’s soup season, after all!

2 – Soak up the Sunshine

When the days get shorter, we need to make more of an effort to get as much sunlight as we possibly can! Take short walks during breaks between classes, or plan a picnic and have lunch outside. This exposure can help regulate your mood and can combat feelings of sadness. Vitamin D is super important for your health, and now that the daylight hours are dwindling, we need to seek it out more than ever.

3 – Establish a Good Morning Routine

Earlier sunsets can lead to extra sleepiness, so it’s essential to have a solid morning routine. Try to wake up at the same time each day to help regulate your body clock and start your day with activities that energize you, like stretching, drinking water, or enjoying a nutritious breakfast. Less sunlight exposure can also lead to you feeling sleepy earlier in the evening; this ultimately causes a disruption in your sleep cycle. If you can, aim to get sunlight an hour after you wake up when you are most sensitive to it. Incorporating light exposure in the morning, whether by opening your curtains or stepping outside, can boost your mood and help you feel more awake. A consistent morning routine sets a positive tone for the day!

4 – Connect with Friends and Family

Try to avoid isolation and curling up in your room to avoid the cold! Use the early evenings as an opportunity to connect with loved ones by hosting dinners, game nights, or simply heading to a local café and catching up over coffee. Spending quality time with others can help brighten your days.

5 – Embrace Fall Activities

Visit pumpkin patches, apple orchids, local festivals or farmers markets! These experiences will allow you to make fond fall memories and can help shift your mindset from dreary to cheery. These can also help you appreciate the beauty of the season, even as the nights grow longer. However, when planning your fun activities, make sure you commit to them, even when you may not feel like it!

6 – Plan for Joy

The end of the year should be enjoyed, not just endured. Why not make a list of all the things you are looking forward to? Then, put them in your calendar, so you have something to anticipate when things get difficult. Look at it whenever you’re feeling down about the season, and you will find so many exciting things that will make the season even better.

Fall is all about finding joy in the little things, like the changing colours and cooling temperatures. You need to treat yourself like a plant and nurture yourself during tough times. Embrace the cozy atmosphere, and remember to take care of yourself in the process! Enjoy the season, don’t just dread it.