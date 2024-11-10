Food Ingredients Recipe

Chocolate Eyeballs 1. 12 oz. white chocolate 2. 24 donuts 3. 24 red M&M candies 4. 8 oz. dark chocolate 1. Line the cookie sheet with waxed paper. Place white chocolate in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high in 30-second increments until almost melted, stirring occasionally until smooth. 2. Dip 1 donut hole in white chocolate to coat. Carefully place on sheet. Immediately press 1 candy in the centre of the round to resemble the eye’s iris. Repeat with remaining white chocolate, doughnut holes, and candies. 3. Refrigerate for 15 minutes to set chocolate. 4. Place dark chocolate in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high 30-second increments until almost melted, stirring occasionally until smooth5. Dip 1 side and then the other side of a coated doughnut hole in the dark chocolate, leaving the white-coated space around the candy to create the white of an eye.6. Return to sheet. Repeat with remaining coated doughnut holes and dark chocolate. Refrigerate for 15 minutes to set chocolate.

Bat Truffles 1. 1 pan fudge brownies baked and cooled2. ½ c. chocolate frosting3. 7 Oreo cookies, halved and stuffing removed4. 11 oz. semisweet chocolate chips5. 2 c. black sanding sugar6. 28 M&M minis7. 28 royal icing eyes or red M&M minis 1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a large bowl, roughly crumble the brownie by hand. Mix in chocolate frosting and gently knead the mixture until evenly moistened. 2. Using a cookie scoop, portion out 1 tablespoon brownie frosting mixture and roll into small balls. Insert two halves of Oreo cookies on either side to create wings. Place brownie balls on the prepared baking sheet and freeze until firm, 2 hours.3. Remove balls from the freezer and let them come to room temperature, for 15 minutes4. Melt chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl in 5-second intervals. Dip bat brownie truffles in chocolate and dust with black sanding sugar. Decorate with M&M’s

Dracula Dentures 1. 1 tube chocolate cookie dough2. 1 can vanilla frosting3. Red food colouring4. Mini marshmallows5. Slivered almonds 1. Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll cookie dough into 1 ½ balls and place on baking sheets. Bake until golden, about 12 minutes. Let cool completely then cut in half.2. Add a few drops of red food colouring to the vanilla frosting and stir until smooth. Spread a thin layer of red frosting onto each cookie half.3. Place mini marshmallows around the round edges of half of the halves. Place the remaining halves on top, then stick a slivered almond on each to create fangs

Marshmallow Spiders 1. 6 marshmallows2. 48 pretzel sticks3. 1 c. white chocolate, melted4. 1 tsp. coconut oil5. 18 candy eyes6. hot chocolate, for serving 1. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper2. In a small bowl, microwave white chocolate in 30-second intervals on low until completely melted.3. Dip 8 pretzels in the white chocolate and place on a baking sheet like spider legs, on each side and meeting in the middle.4. Dip one side of the marshmallow in the white chocolate and place your three candy eyes in a line, using the white chocolate as glue.5. Dip the bottom of a marshmallow in the white chocolate and press into the pretzels where all of their ends meet, joining them.6. Repeat the process with the remaining ingredients. Place in the freezer to harden, 5-10 minutes7. Once hardened, remove from the freezer. Serve with hot chocolate if desired.

Spooky Fingers 1. 8 oz. white chocolate2. 20 pretzel rods3. 20 pepitas (pumpkin seeds) 1. Line the cookie sheet with waxed paper.2. Place chocolate in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high in 30-second increments until almost melted, stirring occasionally until smooth.3. Holding 1 pretzel rod at a time over melted chocolate, spoon some chocolate over the pretzel to coat, leaving about 3 inches uncoated at one end. Carefully place on the prepared cookie sheet.4. Immediately press 1 pepita onto a coated tip to resemble fingernails.5. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. R6. Refrigerate for 15 minutes to set chocolate.

Pumpkin Spiced Whipped Coffee ¾ cup milk 2 tablespoons pumpkin puree 1 tablespoon pumpkin spice syrup ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, divided 2 packets of stevia sweetener¼ tablespoon instant coffee granules 1 tablespoon white sugar Combine milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice syrup, ¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, and sweetener in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Stir until well combined and heated through Combine boiling water, coffee granules, sugar, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice in a tall container. Whip with an immersion blender until foamy, about 2 minutes.Pour pumpkin-milk mixture into a mug and top with coffee foam.

Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolate 1 cup milk ¼ cup white chocolate chips1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder ¼ cup pumpkin puree ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon Combine milk, chocolate chips, and cocoa powder in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring a simmer, stirring constantly until the chips are melted, about 5 minutes. Add pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, and cinnamon; whisk until well combined and heard through 2-3 minutes.

Monster Wraps Large spinach wraps Your preferred sandwich fillingSliced cheddar cheese and or seaweed wraps (for hair and mouth)Sliced pimiento-stuffed olives (for the eyes)Whole olives (for bolts, also works for eyes)Cornichon pickles (whole for bolts, halved for eyebrows and nose) Fill each wrap with the desired sandwich filling and roll it up like a burrito. Cut cheese slices and or seaweed in half and cut a triangle shape for the hair. Place on 1 half of the wrap. Cut the remaining half into long strips for the mouth. Cut the smallest cornichons in half lengthwise for the eyebrows. Cut a thin slice for the nose. Place olive slices for eyes. Use toothpicks to secure 2 olives or cornichons to the side of the wrap for Frankenstein’s bolts.