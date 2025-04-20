Tarot Cards for Spring/Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

It is time for another tarot card reading!

This one, compared to my Valentines Tarot reading, is a bit more broad, but hopefully this reading gives you hope for your near future or entertains you for a brief moment between study sessions. I will mention again that my credentials are from various nights of boredom and reading symbolism of different cards, so don’t take anything too seriously. Just take in what resonates, and everything else you can keep in the back of your mind. I shuffle the cards between prompts to optimize the “random” factor, meanwhile all you’re responsible for is making sure you have a coin so that you can flip heads or tails to get your reading for each prompt. Now, let’s get into it:

Prompt #1: Within the next six months, will I have any romantic prospects? (Of course I had to include this):

Heads – Six of Wands : Wands are associated with fire and passion, so to pull wands for both prompts tells me this season will be one filled with romance and adventure for many! Specifically for the Six of Wands, it appears that you have your eye on someone. If not, then that person may come in the very near future, whether that is through spontaneous circumstances, or if that person is attracted to your confident and alluring aura. You have everything you need to pull someone, so don’t feel like you need to change yourself for someone else or try to shy away from your true self!

Tails – Seven of Wands : As mentioned in the previous reading, wands are associated with fire and passion. The Seven of Wands tells me that it’s been a while since you’ve had a genuine attraction. Perhaps you found yourself drawn towards a certain someone for superficial reasons such as looks or wit, but never fully committed. However, it appears that this person will come into your life very soon, and when they do, you may face some challenges, but due to your preserving nature, you may yield great results. Don’t exert too much energy on trying to find the one, they might just come to you!

Prompt #2: Where should I spend my summer?

Heads – Queen of Wands, Reversed: The Queen of Wands is an adventurous one; however, in reverse, it may suggest the opposite — you might want to stay home where there is an AC, or if you really want to travel somewhere, you would like to stay up north where it’s cooler. That doesn’t mean you won’t get that spontaneous summer adventure you’ve been wanting, it just means you should remember that you have heat intolerance, and the last thing you want is to faint from heat exhaustion at Disney land (it’s pretty common, happened on my eighth grade field trip). Understanding this limit, you may have a better scope of what you want to do for your summer, and nothing is worse than not knowing what you want to do. You have the upper hand!

Tails – Queen of Pentacles: Pentacles often symbolize prosperity and success, so your summer vacation may have more to do with your personal growth. Perhaps you’ll have a summer internship that will further your career, or you might go on a retreat to nurture your spiritual, physical, and mental state. Whatever the case, this summer is all about investing in yourself. Even if you don’t have an internship or job lined up, you have a good chance at scoring one after the end of the quarter, so keep on trying. If you do have one lined up, great! The only limit I can see with this reading is that you shouldn’t be too self-indulgent, so save your money, and don’t let the summer freedom enable your impulses; just think about what you need to do to better yourself.

Prompt #3: Will I make any new friends this coming spring and/or summer?

Heads – Knight of Cups: It seems like you won’t have any troubles making friends! The Knight of Cups signifies that you have a special charm that people gravitate towards. Still, you should take advantage of your own confidence and reach out to others to show a mutual desire to connect. Plus, with spring and summer, the sunny environment may bring out your inner social butterfly, so go ahead, talk to that person sitting next to you, or that person behind you in the coffee shop. Regardless, anyone talking to you will leave thinking that you’re a charismatic individual.

Tail – Six of Swords: This tarot card suggests that you may need a little more time to discover yourself before you can make spontaneous friendships. This doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad thing, it just means you should focus on your current friendships and consider if they’re the right fit. If not, you should let them go. There is no need to surround yourself with people who don’t align with you, or those you have outgrown. Through self-discovery, you’ll get a better understanding of what type of people you want to befriend. Once you find out, you will have a tight-knit group of friends. Quality over quantity!

That concludes this tarot reading. Again, this is by no means something set in stone. Even psychics will tell you that the future is unpredictable. All they can do is provide insights on what potential pathways you may have.

In any case, enjoy your spring and summer! The sun doesn’t come out all too often in these parts of the world; take advantage of it!