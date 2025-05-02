The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

With the current state of the world, it’s easy to spend hours consuming content on social media. You might find yourself in a rabbit hole, trying to understand what’s true when coming across contradicting and distressing political discourse. Or maybe, you’re using it as an escape by binging Coachella fit checks and listening to LeBron James songs. Either way, endless scrolling can be draining. Take a break from social media with a hobby. Because although you should stay up to date on news and trends, it is equally as important to take care of yourself. So, get off your phone, out of bed, and try one of these hobbies:

Reading

Whether it’s romance, science fiction or self-help, you learn and use your imagination while reading. Buy books secondhand or support small local bookstores. If you’d rather not spend money, signing up for a library card is easy. For the Seattle Public Library, you just need to verify that you live, work or study within their service area. You can even join a book club to meet new people; the pacing and discussions are especially helpful if you’re just getting into reading.

Physical Activity

Physical activity challenges the mind and body. You can try strength training or running at your local gym. If you’re like me and prefer having someone talk you through your workout, take pilates, yoga or dance classes. Recreational sports not only involve exercise but also competition and community; pick back up a sport you played as a kid or try a new one. Even just taking a walk outside every day can boost your mood. But, make it a ‘thing’ so you feel motivated to continue: wear what you feel good in, create a workout playlist and have a fun smoothie or snack afterward.

Sewing, Knitting, Crocheting

Hit up your local craft store for thread, fabric or yarn and the correct needle. There are plenty of tutorial videos and patterns to follow online. You can make sweaters, blankets, bags and even stuffed animals. Then when you wear your pieces out, you get to say you made them yourself. You can also make gifts for friends and family.

Cooking and Baking

Cooking and baking allow you to try new foods. Buy ingredients and then find recipes online. If you’re entirely new to cooking, start with simple dishes like omelets. Once you get the basics, you can tailor the recipes to your liking, mess around with presentation or even come up with some dishes of your own. I turn to baking when I’m stressed because of the preciseness; my favorite sweets to bake are chocolate chip cookies and cheesecake. This stress relief can be as simple as making your own matcha or coffee each morning.

painting and drawing

You don’t need the nicest supplies to get started; buy any kind of paper, pencils, paints and brushes. Follow tutorials and look for inspiration online. It doesn’t need to be perfect, just do what feels and looks good to you. Eventually, you can ‘level up’ to nicer supplies and hang up the pieces you’re most proud of.

Puzzles and games

Completing puzzles can be complicated, but satisfying. Listen to music or watch a TV show and snack while you solve. Games are along the same line of critical thinking and problem-solving. Challenge your brain by playing chess or solving sudoku. Video games like Minecraft and Animal Crossing work your creativity. Make it a group activity instead by inviting a few friends over for a board game or puzzle night; a little competition and/or collaboration can bring you closer together.

musical instruments

There are plenty of instruments to choose from: piano, guitar, drums, harmonica, etc. Though a pricier hobby, the outcome makes it worth it. You can pay for in-person lessons or follow free ones on YouTube. Learn your favorite songs and make your own arrangements. Find people to play with; even if you have no desire to start a band, having the community can help you creatively. Or, it can just be the party trick you pull out every once in a while.

journaling/writing

Keeping a journal is an easy way to get into writing. Write about your day, make to-do lists or just describe what’s around you. I mostly journal about how I’m feeling; physically writing it out helps me better understand my emotions and organize my thoughts. If you want to, also try poetry and creative writing.

Hair and Nails

Mess around with different hairstyles every day: bubble braids, a slick-back bun, beach waves. You probably already have all the tools you need, just follow tutorials online. Along the same line is learning how to do your own nails. There are many kits you can buy. It may initially be tricky and take hours, but the outcome makes it worth it. Eventually, play around with colors, techniques and charms. You can even practice on friends.

crafting

This is a final “catch-all” category; the possibilities are truly endless. You can make felt crafts, collages, jewelry, pottery, etc. These can be decorations like photo stands and keychains, or practical things like trinket trays and hair clips. Crafts also make great gifts. Head to your local craft store and pick up the supplies for your craft of choice. Seattle ReCreative is a great place to buy secondhand materials or, even better, use items that are already around your house.

Hobbies are cool. They give you purpose when life seems purposeless. You learn about yourself and the world through thinking and creating. Don’t let your days become an endless cycle of sleeping, going to class and scrolling on your phone. Have a hobby… or a few.