Stop and Smell the Roses – Finding Joy in the Little Things

On a cloudy, gray, typical Seattle day, I find myself walking to a cafe. It is a very ordinary part of my day, thinking about the million things I have to do on my to do list. The stress of finals, move out, and my freshman year ending weighing on my mind. As I sit down and place out all the necessary items for my little study session, I notice an elderly lady and who I assume was her granddaughter, in the corner laughing over a cup of coffee. They look so content, and like nothing else matters at this moment. Just present in the moment. It reminds me how important the small moments that bring us joy throughout the day are, and how important it is to recognize those things.

In a culture, especially in college, where there is such an expectation to always be busy, always be accomplishing something, and to spend your time doing these grandiose things — it is good to be reminded to slow down sometimes. Practicing gratitude, putting down your phone, and living in the moment is not only good for your mental health but essential for finding meaning in the day to day. It’s the overlooked moments like laughing with a friend, the perfect cup of coffee, or taking a walk in the sunshine — that we reconnect with ourselves and what truly matters.

A list of the little things that bring me joy:

Listening to soft music before going to bed

Sitting on a bench during a sunny day

Catching up with a friend I haven’t seen in a while

Making a yummy breakfast

Running into a friend

Waving at a stranger

Calling my siblings

A sweet treat after dinner

A walk through nature

Class ending a little early

Having the chance to sleep in

Discovering a new artist

This is just a very short list of the things I could think of, that may be minuscule at most, but bring me immense joy! They are some simple practices to being more aware of the small things in your life that bring you joy, which could be as simple as journaling every morning. Perhaps just writing down a few things you’re grateful for in that moment could make you realize what you enjoy or make your days a little brighter. Spending a few moments without your phone, and reflecting on your day, perhaps going on a walk — all leads to being more present in the moment.

These little things matter, because small moments build to create a meaningful and fulfilling life. Noticing the beauty in the mundane and routine is a great way to improve your well-being, mood, and how you interact with others. At least it does for me! So, what tiny moment of joy can you notice today?