So, You’re Thinking About Grad School

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many college seniors, I, too, am contemplating attending grad school.

Cough cough, recession indicator…

But, really, it does look that way, as this was the case during the 2008 financial crisis, with applications rising by 8.3% from the fall of 2008 to the fall of 2009. Maybe this doesn’t sound like a crazy leap, but, as The Chronicle of Higher Education notes, applications normally only increase by an average of one percent per year. According to the New York Times, the same can be said for law schools, where the percentage of those taking the LSAT (the Law School Admission Test) rose 20% by October 2009. Initially, the increase was slow, even the inverse with interest decreasing by about 2%, due to what can only be attributed to financially-induced anxiety and catatonia. So, when the uncertainty subsided and made way for fear, college students jumped into action and applied en masse.

While we don’t have the exact numbers yet, social media is abuzz (or, at least, my FYP is) with recent graduates speaking about a lack of job opportunities, and many are deciding to go back to school for their Master’s. This makes sense, as an extra degree in higher education can make you stand out when applying for a job, translate to an easier transition into senior roles, and provide specialized knowledge from your Master’s program, which could later lead to increased earning potential.

All of this to say, grad school is looking like a worthy investment for many Gen Zers out there. So, for my fellow dreamers out there, here are a few important things to keep in mind while sending out your applications.

Remember the Deadlines

This one may seem like a no-brainer, but it is probably one of the most crucial parts in applying to grad school: getting that application in on time. From what I have noticed, many graduate programs accept applications for many months, some even up to a month before the program starts. Obviously, you don’t want to wait until the last minute, as the program might have filled up beforehand, or you might have missed the window for taking any required exams. Note the key dates, even if it is just the single application date.

Note the Requirements

Once again, probably a no-brainer, but it can never be stated enough. Just like when applying to university, each school requires different things. Exam scores, GPA, essays, etc. (I’m sure you can recall that, all those years ago). It is no different with grad schools, with some only needing transcripts and answers to a few basic questions, and others requiring three academic references, resumes, transcripts, personal statements, and more. In my case–as I am mainly looking at schools in the UK and Ireland–some programs require language proficiency tests for all international students. Find your requirements and lock down all of the references and documents you may need as soon as possible. But truly, above all, read each grad school website thoroughly to make sure you don’t miss a single thing.

Keep Your Grades Up

Now, I’m not saying that a graduate program would revoke your acceptance if your GPA dips (senioritis is a plague), but that old adage “C’s get degrees” does not fly in grad school. A good GPA is the bare minimum for certain programs, and if you are still going back and forth on grad school, you don’t want to count yourself out due to one semester.

Utilize the Available Campus Resources

Even though you are graduating, many universities offer career and graduate resources for a year or more for recent grads. This can be as simple as resume consultations or the best way to draft a LinkedIn message, to assistance with grad school applications. While you have the resources at hand, make use of them to best guarantee your acceptance. Grad school is a dream for many, and dreams require hard work and a clean finish to achieve.