Manufacturing Outrage in the Digital Age of Female Conservative Influencers

It has become almost impossible to scroll through TikTok or any social media platform, for that matter, without stumbling upon some form of conservative media. Whether it’s a reactionary video mocking prominent members of the democratic party or a viral rant about the so-called attack on traditional values, conservative influencers have flooded the digital space.

Within this space, conservative women have emerged as prominent figures, playing a central role in the production and amplification of such media. In watching their content, it becomes apparent they have mastered the algorithm, crafting content that is made to spark anger and provoke divisiveness. Tapping into deep-seated fears and anxieties about cultural change, particularly around gender and identity, they have been able to build a strong community of supporters who feel under attack by the current mainstream culture.

In an effort to better understand such content, I focused on two notable conservative influencers: Brett Cooper and Isabel Brown. Brett Cooper, formerly affiliated with the popular American conservative media company The Daily Wire, currently hosts her self-produced show, The Brett Cooper Show. Cooper describes her show as an in-depth exploration of how generational shifts and cultural trends influence our values and communities. Isabel Brown, a self-proclaimed “truth-seeker,” is a prominent streamer and affiliated with the conservative organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

Both women are young, have a sizable following on their social media, and are backed by powerful conservative platforms. Unlike other influencers such as Ben Shapiro or Matt Walsh, their content is geared specifically toward Gen Z and millennial women. Cooper and Brown present themselves as friendly and relatable, a stark contrast to the aggressive and intimidating tone commentators such as Ben Shapiro often take on.

Their content is not so much concerned with the complexities of policymaking, but rather focused on discussing popular culture and internet trends. Recent episodes from Cooper’s show include “Jojo Siwa is Straight (Again)” and “Lorde is Gender Confused,” a clear emphasis on making click-worthy titles. Similarly, Brown is often seen reacting to popular TikToks and other pop culture moments. Their strategy is not about engaging in a productive conversation, but rather building an emotional connection with followers through shared outrage.

Take, for example, one of their most used talking points: trans women in sports. In Isabel Brown’s video, “World Surf League’s New Trans Policy,” she employs emotionally provocative language describing the inclusion of trans women as “an egregious example of infiltrating women’s spaces.” She reframes trans rights as a direct attack on cisgender women and embodies a clear “us versus them” mentality in which conservative women are presented as the last line of defense against a society that has cast them aside. Throughout her ten minute video, she repeatedly emphasizes the idea of something being unfairly taken away from “biological women” and draws a hard line between the biological differences of men and women.

Brown also discusses Bethany Hamilton, a pro surfer who publicly opposed the new policy, to imply that women like Hamilton are forcibly being pushed aside to make room for trans athletes. Notably, Stuckey fails to cite any credible research or provide balanced perspectives. The few articles she does reference are sourced from right-wing outlets like The Daily Signal, highlighting Brown’s disinterest in understanding the complexities of trans inclusion in sports and instead revealing her focus on reinforcing a narrative of cultural loss.

For many, the content of Cooper and Brown is exclusionary and deeply problematic. To their dedicated following, however, they are simply truth-tellers. They are protectors of “real” women and in doing so, they feed into the sense of rightful indignation.

These conservative influencers have built a community that thrives on outrage, fear, and division. They have meticulously crafted an online presence and narrative that resonates deeply with their audiences. As this brand of reactionary content continues to spread across platforms, it becomes clear that such content is not a passing trend. They will continue to manufacture, amplify, and monetize divisive rhetoric.

Their primary concern is not about the well-being of young women, nor advancing feminism or advocating for women’s rights. What they do care about is how much outrage they can exploit and how much money they can make from it.