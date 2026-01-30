An Ode to Peanut Butter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to proudly profess that I hated peanut butter. I spoke about my distaste for it so much that people would assume I was allergic, and tween-aged me would correct them with glee, saying that I’d never liked it and never would.

Cut to the summer before junior year, my last summer going to sleepaway camp. I was convinced to try a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, which I had never had. I was exposed to the myriad of ways and ratios to assemble them, and the level of passion people had about them. And when I tried it— shock of all shocks—I liked it.

My life would never be the same. Since that day, I’ve referred to this change as my peanut butter renaissance. In the spirit of adaptability and change, here are the six best ways to enjoy peanut butter, in my opinion.

1. Peanut butter and jelly

The classic. My preferred ratio is (in summer camp terms of single-use plastic containers) two peanut butters to two jellies. In the real world, this equates to a healthy smear of both spreads, one on each side of the bread, jelly always first because your roommate has a peanut allergy and you want to use the same knife. I prefer whole wheat bread for my PB&Js because I think it adds another flavor, and I use JIF creamy peanut butter and Smuckers strawberry jam. With 100% honesty, I think a PB&J loses its charm once you introduce any sort of fancy jams or flavors!

2. Ants on a log

This is a new discovery of mine! I had always thought it was the stuff of TV shows and movies, because it seemed far too elaborate a snack to be assembling for a simple after-school treat. If you’re not in the know, you spread peanut butter to fill the inside of a celery stick (the log) and place raisins along the top (the ants). This is a super fun, quick, and healthy snack that is very possible to make for yourself in a college version of after-school.

3. Peanut sauce over noodles

This one is so exciting because it really leans into the savory side of peanut butter, which I personally don’t take advantage of. Thai food incorporates peanuts in a lot of dishes, and this is an easy way to replicate that experience at home! Just mix peanut butter, water, soy sauce, garlic, lime, hot sauce, and a bit of sugar over heat, and pour it over your noodles of choice with whatever fixings you want! This is super easy to assemble with pantry staples and is absolutely delicious.

4. In a hot chocolate

It’s as simple as it sounds! Just mix in a scoop of peanut butter to a cup of hot chocolate, either homemade or from the package. It adds an insane depth of flavor and also just makes the whole experience more decadent, taste-wise, and also by adding a velvety, thicker texture. Additionally, it serves as an extra hit of protein if you’re into that!

5. As a dip

Peanut butter is undoubtedly one of the best substances to dip things in. There are so many flavor combinations you can make by dipping something into peanut butter, many of which create distinct experiences. My number one, undisputed favorite is Oreos, and I do genuinely think that Oreos and peanut butter might be the best snack of all time. I also really enjoy apples dipped in PB or pretzels for a savory twist!

6. Peanut butter fluff

In my mind, this is the most unexpected pleasure on this list. My friend made it for me as a dessert one night, saying that her mom used to make it all the time when she was a kid. You just pour some marshmallows over peanut butter in a bowl and microwave it in 30-second intervals, stirring in between. The marshmallows melt and combine with the peanut butter, making a sticky, sweet goo that is absolutely addicting and also of a texture that I have never experienced before in my life. Would recommend!

I think it is a beautiful thing that our taste buds can change as we age, and we can become aware of culinary experiences that we didn’t have the pleasure of experimenting with before. I am so grateful for my peanut butter renaissance, and I hope that everyone reading this gets to have one too!